WEST COLUMBIA — Columbia-Brazoria ISD agreed on a tax break that will bring the district about $300,000 annually starting in 2023, officials announced.
The Board of Trustees approved a Chapter 313 agreement with TX Gulf Solar 1 at their meeting Tuesday evening.
A Chapter 313 agreement limits the value of a property development, in this case a solar farm, so the developers can have tax savings, said Kathy Mathias of Moak, Casey & Associates, who is consulting the district for this agreement. In exchange, the company agrees to pay the district in two different ways, she said.
In the revenue protection agreement, parties calculate how much the company would pay in maintenance and operation property taxes without the value limitation agreement, Mathias said. Without the agreement, the district would have gotten a little more than $296,000 in property taxes, so the company “holds the district harmless,” or makes up for that difference, Mathias said.
The payment will be spread out over four years starting in 2023, when the solar farm is built and expected to be worth a specific value, Mathias said.
The other way TX Gulf Solar 1 will pay C-BISD is through a supplemental payment, which could be a maximum of $100 per average daily attendance, or number of students in the district. Columbia-Brazoria ISD’s number of students is far too high for the company to pay $100 per student, so instead, the company and the district will split the expected savings beyond the revenue protection — about $600,000 — in half, Mathias said. This means the company will pay the district about $300,000 annually, she said.
These payments will be annual as long as the company realizes tax savings from the agreement, Mathias said. Solar farms depreciate quickly, so they expect the payments to last about six years, she said.
This helps the district, which unlike surrounding districts is considered “property poor,” Board President Jonathan Champagne said. The investors were unlikely to build anywhere that would not offer an agreement and the agreement won’t cost the district anything, so it will only benefit them in the long run, he said.
The value limitation applies to the maintenance and operations side of the tax rate, not the interest and sinking — or debt repayment — rate.
With the new value, the board restructured some debt payments and will be able to pay bonds off sooner, meaning they will pay less interest, Champagne said.
“We think it’s beneficial to our taxpayers,” he said.
All board members voted in favor of the agreements Tuesday, except Trustee James Broussard, who abstained. Now the Texas Comptroller just has to approve the agreement, Superintendent Steven Galloway said.
Broussard was sworn in during the meeting Tuesday. He was set to face Trustee Nick Kondra in the November election, but Kondra resigned after the board realized a potential legal issue since Nick Kondra’s wife, April Kondra, became Columbia High School’s secretary after Nick Kondra joined the school board.
The board began looking into any potential nepotism issues after district officials got an anonymous letter, which was also sent to The Facts, Champagne said. The letter’s author was concerned about Galloway’s daughter, Hannah Galloway, being hired as Barrow Elementary’s assistant principal.
The district’s attorney looked into any potential nepotism issues and found the Kondras’ positions were the only that could violate a standard.
There are exceptions to these laws, including substitution — which is why Galloway’s wife can work as a substitute — and continuous employment, Galloway said. April Kondra did work and received a paycheck from the district before Nick Kondra became a board member, Galloway said.
But there is no legal definition of “continuous employment,” and since the definition would be left up to the school board, Nick Kondra chose to resign rather than seek further legal counsel, Galloway said.
“There’s nothing shady there; it was a God’s honest mistake,” he said.
There are several family members who work within C-BISD, so the attorney looked into all relevant laws, Champagne said.
“We checked everyone who could be brought up against us, to be sure,” he said.
Galloway did not participate in the hiring committee which chose Hannah Galloway to start at Barrow next year, and Barrow’s principal recommended Hannah Galloway as her first choice, Champagne said.
“We felt like she was the best candidate,” Champagne said.
Hannah Galloway has not been able to take a test for a certification due to the pandemic, but the Texas Education Agency offered a waiver and one-year probationary certification, so she will not have a certification issue to start the year, the superintendent said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.