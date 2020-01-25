JONES CREEK — The air will fill with the aroma of pies again this weekend as Jones Creek residents celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pie Day.
Pie Day is an annual baking contest open to anyone. Drop off will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, judging will be from noon to 2 p.m. and there will be a tasting from 2 to 4 p.m. at Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 Highway 36, Jones Creek. There is no need for early registration.
“Pie Day is an event for bakers all over Brazoria County, Harris County, anyone who is wanting to and willing to submit a pie,” said Katrina Garcia, utility clerk. “We have eight categories and people can submit as many as they like, from as many categories as they like.”
The categories are fruit, cream, specialty, meringue, cheesecake, meat, children’s creation and health. All pies are free to enter.
“We have a variety of categories, to specify. Health is anything with a healthy component such as a sugar-free pie, a spinach pie, or like a chocolate avocado pie,” Garcia said.
The judging will be split between adult and child participants, and everyone has an opportunity to win a prize.
“All adult participants will be put into a drawing for a $500 gift card and all children will be put into a drawing for a Nintendo Switch Lite,” Garcia said.
First, second and third-place winners will receive a ribbon and will be put into an additional drawing for a gift card.
“First place will be put into a drawing for a $250 gift card, second for a $150 gift card, and third place will be put into a drawing for a $75 gift card,” Garcia said.
There will be a public tasting after pies are judged.
“After the judging is done, we open it to the public. Anyone who loves pie can come and eat some,” Garcia said.
Garcia has attended three Pie Days while working for the city.
“It’s really heartwarming to see not only our community come together, but the surrounding ones, too,” she said. “Every year it gets bigger and bigger.”
For information, call 979-233-2700.
