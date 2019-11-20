BRAZORIA — Two people are accused of trying to steal from gaming machines at a convenience store, leading to at least three felony charges, Brazoria Police Lt. Dawnne Moore said.
Jaime Marroquin Jr., 34, of Freeport was arrested at the store in the 600 block of North Brooks Street and charged with state-jail felony theft and methamphetamine possession along with third-degree felony impersonation of a public servant, she said.
The latter charge stems from an alias Marroquin allegedly used during the suspected theft, Moore said. Brazoria police also are looking into another person they believe was involved in the incident, she said.
Police went to the store after a worker called police at about 10 a.m. Sunday, Moore said. The officer found meth on Marroquin during his arrest, she said.
Marroquin remained at Brazoria County jail Tuesday evening on bonds totaling $17,500. Third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each charge. State-jail felonies are punishable by up to two years in prison for each charge.
