DANBURY — Two children died in a vehicle collision near Danbury that left another woman in serious condition and a man with minor injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, a Nissan Altima, driven by a 38-year-old Texas City woman, was headed westbound on FM 2004 south of Danbury near CR 203, Woodard said.
Authorities said witnesses reported the driver of the Nissan was traveling recklessly and at high speeds, attempting to pass several cars on the road.
A 63-year-old League City man driving a Toyota Tacoma eastbound on FM 2004 swerved his truck onto the shoulder in order to get out of the way of the Nissan, Woodard said.
“Witnesses said the Nissan attempted to pass several vehicles unsafely, and that’s when the Toyota used evasive action and swerved to the eastbound shoulder to avoid the crash with the Nissan,” Woodard said.
The Nissan driver also swerved and hit the Toyota in the eastbound FM 2004 shoulder, Woodard said.
A 14-year-old girl in the passenger seat of the Nissan and a 6-year-old girl in the back seat of the Nissan were pronounced dead at the scene, Woodard said.
Both children were not wearing seat belts, he said.
The driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to University of Texas Medical Branch Angleton-Danbury Campus for injuries that were not life-threatening, Woodard said.
The driver of the Nissan was taken by ambulance to UTMB Galveston in serious condition, Woodard said.
Alcohol is not thought to be a factor in the crash and no charges were filed against the Nissan driver, who is the mother of the two children who died in the accident. No one has been charged and authorities are still investigating the incident, Woodard said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.