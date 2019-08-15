LAKE JACKSON — A would-be armed robber ran away from a gas station after an employee told him the police were on the way, according to a news release from Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford.
The police department received a silent panic alarm from the business in the 900 block of Highway 332 at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, the release states.
The employee told police a man wearing a dark hoodie and mask came into the store “brandishing a pistol” to rob the store, according to the release. The employee told the man the police were on the way, the release states.
The man ran out of the store without taking anything and no one was injured, Lankford said in the release. Police searched the area but did not find the man, according to the release.
The incident is still under investigation, Lankford said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.