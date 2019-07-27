WEST COLUMBIA — West of the Brazos kids and young adults band together every summer to build wheelchair ramps, create front porches and repair fences for people who are elderly and disabled through Columbia, Sweeny and Brazoria United Methodist programs. Despite the numerous projects they accomplished this summer, there remain people in need.
When the U.M. ARMY, which stands for United Methodist Action Reach- Out Mission by Youth, made its first-ever stop in West Columbia this week, they had plenty of needs throughout the city and surrounding areas to keep them busy.
Students traveled to West Columbia from United Methodist churches in Sugar Land, Pasadena and Huffman, U.M. ARMY Camp Director Roland Huysman said. There were more than 90 kids and adults ranging in age from 13 to 71, he said, and Columbia United Methodist Church hosted them all with a place to eat, sleep and worship.
The church found projects for the kids to complete by working with their members, senior centers, disaster relief organizations and food pantries, Columbia United Methodist Pastor Paul Kethley said. It also allowed them to complete leftover project requests from Columbia United that were outside city limits, he said.
“The projects aren’t big enough for contractors, but too big for them,” Kethley said, referring to the people who live in the project homes.
The army of students calls their project beneficiaries “clients” and says there’s nothing better than seeing the looks on their faces when projects are complete or hearing their testimony when invited to gather at the church.
One client is turning 72 and said it’ll be her best birthday ever because of what the U.M. ARMY has done for her, Kethley said.
Few of the volunteers were first-timers, joining after seeing how moving the camp was in years past. Abby Shafer, 15, said she moved states away to South Carolina, but came back with Christ Church Sugar Land this year because she wanted to help more people.
Andrew Glore, 16, said he also was participating in his second U.M. ARMY camp. He said helping to fix and improve people’s homes so they can live better is “doing God’s work.”
At the end, he feels accomplished and knows he made a difference in someone’s life, even if it’s someone he had never met before, Glore said.
“You make a difference in a community you’ve never been a part of, but you almost become a part of that community in a sense,” he said.
These communities are different than what kids are used to in the “Sugar Land bubble,” Huysman said. The camp exposes them to people who are in need, which is different than their affluent neighborhoods, he said.
The purpose of U.M. ARMY is to complete a mission trip in their nearby communities, since there is no need to travel hundreds of miles to help, Huysman said.
Mackenzie Zimbeck, 17, said this is her fourth year with U.M. ARMY and she wants to participate in the organization’s winter and college camps in the future.
“It’s hot, it’s a lot of work, but it’s so rewarding,” Zimbeck said.
