Cell phone data and community members agree some Brazoria County people aren’t limiting their travel, despite county orders and CDC recommendations, according to an online social distancing tracker.
Brazoria County received a C- for its compliance with staying apart from others, the same grade assigned to neighboring Matagorda County and Texas overall. Neighboring Houston had a slightly better score of a “C.”
Unacast, a Norway-based company that created the popular Social Distancing Scoreboard tool, uses cell photo data to calculate an average between new reported COVID-19 cases, change in non-essential visits and change in average mobility based on distance traveled, according to its website. All vehicular travel is considered non-essential for the purpose of the website’s graphics.
Brazoria County was scored based on 95 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a 25 to 40 percent decrease in overall travel and a 60 to 65 percent decrease in non-essential visits, according to the website Wednesday evening. It had not been updated to reflect the county’s 14 new cases announced earlier Wednesday.
The Social Distancing Scoreboard tool combines anonymous data taken from cell-phone interactions and locations and combines that with total number of cases in the given area, the website states.
Many homes in Brazoria County are further away from grocery stores and other essential locations than homes in a more concentrated area like Houston, meaning some vehicular traffic is essential. That could explain why the county has a harder time representing social distancing than Harris County.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta thinks people need to practice more social distancing when going into stores.
“I think the worst I thing I’ve seen is four to five people walking into a store at once, and they were all adults,” Sebesta said. “I’m doing curbside pickup and doing my best to stay out of stores.”
Lake Jackson Mayor Bob Sipple believes residents are doing well at social distancing when they’re in the same area, but they could do better to curb the spread of the coronavirus, he said.
“I have seen people getting in lines and not paying attention to how they could be better distancing themselves,” he said. “Given the trajectory of this disease in other cities, I know that we have not hit the peak yet.”
Residents are making an effort to comply with restrictions, he said.
“I am proud of the people of Lake Jackson for overall following social distancing rules,” Sipple said.
According to Unacast, New York State gets an “A” despite tens of thousands of cases and almost 1,400 COVID-linked deaths in New York City alone. Many people do not drive a car in New York City, which could skew its results.
Regardless, the tool displays 66,663 confirmed cases Tuesday night for the heavily populated city.
There are 8,398,748 people living in New York and 370,200 people living in Brazoria County, according to 2018 US Census Data.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.