CLUTE — For 36 years, Elsa Garza started her first day of school teaching at T.W. Ogg Elementary School on Lazy Lane. This year, she started year 37 in a brand new building.
“This school is amazing,” Garza said. “It feels amazing.”
Garza said she cried when she saw the old Ogg, where she began teaching when she was 21, being torn down.
“It’s cliché to say, but it’s bittersweet,” Garza said. “That was my home. But this is my new home.”
With a new state-of-the-art school, it’s impossible to complain, she said.
Ogg opened to pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students Wednesday, Brazosport ISD’s first day of school. It is the third of five replacement campuses residents voted to fund with a $175 million bond in 2014, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
A.P. Beutel Elementary opened in 2017, Freeport Elementary opened in 2018 and O.M. Roberts and Bess Brannen elementary schools are expected to open next fall.
T.W. Ogg Elementary first welcomed students in September 1958.
The new school is next to where the original stood for 60 years. It has a second story, natural light in all of the classrooms, collaboration areas, outdoor learning space and a Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Math, or STREAM, lab, Massey said.
LeAnne Steelman taught pre-K for 10 years, most recently at Madge Griffith Elementary School, but is starting this year at Ogg to be the STREAM lab teacher, she said.
“I love hands-on learning,” Steelman said. “When I was a kid myself, I was a mover.”
The STREAM lab allows children to learn concepts then build and create projects, which teaches communication and learning from failure, she said.
“All kids want to have fun when they learn,” Steelman said.
Michelle Tompkins, a third-grade student who also switched to Ogg from Madge Griffith, gave two thumbs up when asked what she thought of her new school. She is part of a class, along with fellow third-grader Christian Diaz, who came from all over the district to participate in a gifted and talented program at Ogg that began this year.
“It’s big,” Christian said. “It’s cool.”
He’ll probably make new friends this year, he said, and both of his teachers are nice.
Manuel Salazar, a fourth-grade math and science teacher, said this is his third year at Ogg and he is very excited about the new building.
“It’s beyond a dream,” Salazar said.
He loved the previous building, but this has more open spaces, teachers and technology, he said.
Claudette Tuggle, the school’s assistant principal, said the new school has lifted spirits of staff and students alike.
“This school is beautiful,” she said.
The teachers are great and can do their jobs anywhere, but the new building gives them and the students what they deserve, Tuggle said.
“The building is great, but it doesn’t make the staff,” she said.
