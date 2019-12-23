Mexican Lt. Col. Domingo Ugartechea was stunned at what he considered the arrogance of demands presented by Texas emissary Dr. Branch T. Archer to the might of the Mexican government.
A man with little capacity for tact in dangerous situations, Archer had flatly demanded an order closing all Texas ports except the one for Galveston be rescinded.
This had created what the Texans considered an unnecessary and unworkable situation for Texas colonists, and Archer warned this independent-minded group of settlers didn’t plan to accept it.
A description of the scene is included in an article in the “Texas Almanac” for 1857, noting Archer’s “eagle glance and … superior bearing” shook Mexican Colonel Juan Davis Bradburn’s nerves, his countenance fell, and he “consented to sign” the decree voiding it.
Archer’s success in this confrontation was seen by his fellow Texans as indication he was a man who could be trusted. This resulted in greatly increasing his influence with colonists who favored revolution.
Archer took full advantage of this political victory, urging that the Texans support that cause.
Although he expressed strong support for independence, one source points out he carefully considered the opinion of other Texans on this, as well as other issues.
This source notes that during the Convention of 1833, “he acceded to the will of the majority which voted to support a return to the Mexican Constitution of 1824.”
Not only did he attend all public meetings called to encourage revolution, he continued to express himself eloquently as favoring separation from Mexico, encouraging his fellow Texans to prepare themselves for war.
He joined the forces that fought in the Battle of Gonzales during October 1835, an engagement that succeeded in forcing the withdrawal of Mexican troops.
At the Consultation of all of Texas, held in San Felipe on November 3, 1835, he was chosen to preside. According to an article in the Almanac he did so with what was described as “conspicuous and characteristic firmness and ability.”
The Consultation then organized a provisional government for Texas, and surrendered its powers to those chosen by the delegates.
Archer was among those selected.
He served along with William H. Wharton and Stephen F. Austin as commissioners to present the Texans’ cause to the United States. Their mission was designed to gain “aid and comfort” in the Texans’ fight for independence from Mexican rule.
The duties of these three “commissioners” included not only raising funds for the revolution, but also recruiting troops and gaining support by Americans for the Texans’ cause.
In late December 1835, these representatives sailed from Galveston to New Orleans, then up the Mississippi River. Whenever the opportunity presented itself as they traveled to Washington, D.C., they made public speeches to crowds in support of Texas’ cause.
The article published in the “Texas Almanac” praised their efforts, noting it was performed “in a manner honorable to themselves and highly satisfactory” to their countrymen.
When Texas declared its independence from Mexico on March 2, 1836, Archer, Austin and Wharton were in the United States, working to gain support for the cause.
Despite their efforts, however, and the support of many individuals along the way, the U.S. government refused at the time to recognize Texas as a republic.
After returning to Texas, Archer was elected to represent Brazoria in the newly formed Texas House of Representatives. Joining with James Collingsworth and others, he was a sponsor of legislation that established the Texas Railroad, Navigation and Banking Co.
The charter for this company was sanctioned by both Austin and Sam Houston, but later failed following public opposition led by Anson Jones.
Archer was among the leaders of Texas government in its early days, and was elected as Speaker of the House during the Second Session of the First Congress.
An active Mason, he helped organize a Masonic Lodge in Brazoria, and served in 1838-39 as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Texas.
He served as Texas Secretary of War from February 1840 to Dec. 13, 1841, during Mirabeau B. Lamar’s term as president of the republic, and remained politically active throughout the remainder of his life.
The brig “Archer” in the Second Texas Navy, as well as both the Texas town and county of Archer, were named in his honor.
He also supported Texas’ annexation to the United States and was asked to preside at a meeting in Brazoria in 1845 to urge that change.
By that time, though, he was in feeble health, and was mourning the recent death of his favorite and perhaps last daughter. He declined the honor, citing his grief and ill health as the reasons.
The emissary who had presented that request noted “the people of the country” considered Archer “the fittest person to take the lead” in this movement.
He was also told those favoring annexation felt annexation would save Texas from untrustworthy politicians they felt “were playing false with the people.”
This emissary also pointed out the people of Brazoria County felt that as the cradle of the revolution, they needed to have a strong representative at this meeting.
Dr. Archer’s reply was, “I will bury my private griefs. You may tell the people that I will comply with their wishes.”
He not only attended the meeting but was praised for “his bearing and language” that were credited for “the remarkable manner in which his firm and ardent spirit could bear up against the anguish of the mind and infirmity of the body.”
Archer, who married Eloisa Clarke on Jan. 20, 1813, was the father of six children. He died in Brazoria on Sept. 22, 1856, and was buried on William H. Wharton’s Eagle Island Plantation.
