LAKE JACKSON — Saving lives is what CPR is all about, which is a pretty good reason to learn how to do it.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital offers the Jack Harvell Mass CPR class to the general public annually for just $20, the cost of the book and the completion card.
With six instructors and two people to a mannequin, a group of about 30 attendees learned how to administer CPR to adults, to children and to infants Saturday. Attendees wore electronic bracelets so that devices could give them feedback about how successfully they performed CPR on their mannequin.
“If you don’t do high-quality chest compressions, everything else you do is for naught,” said Sheri Beeson, Clinical Educator for CHI St. Luke’s Brazosport. “After about 10 minutes, the patient probably will not recover.”
However, if CPR is administered properly, the likelihood of recovery is good, she said.
“Get help immediately and then start the high-quality chest compressions,” Beeson said. “If that’s all they can do, then they’re doing a lot to save that person’s life.”
All attendees receive a completion card via email at the end of the class, as required by the American Heart Association, Beeson said. The completion card is generally called a certification, which is a misnomer because they don’t certify anyone through AHA, but the card is good for two years, she said.
The class is named for Jack Harvell, who “was such a believer in CPR,” according to his daughter, Deana Fuller, a registered nurse.
Harvell was a member of the Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department for more than 30 years, and was also an intermediate EMT, Fuller said.
“One thing he strongly believed — and he knew they would be okay in the hospital, but he liked this class because it enabled everyday people, like grandmothers and mothers and older children, to know how to do CPR in the family in case a situation came up,” Fuller said. “He wanted an everyday person — not just a medical professional — to know how to do it.”
