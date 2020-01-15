Editor's note: the article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Vice President of Security for First Convenience Bank
LAKE JACKSON — Police were still searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank inside Walmart on Tuesday evening, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Just before 4 p.m., a white man wearing a ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans passed a note to a teller at First Convenience Bank inside the Walmart, Lankford said.
The note indicated the man was robbing the bank, he said.
The teller complied with the demands and gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, Lankford said.
Investigators could not confirm if the man mentioned a weapon, but they believe no one saw a weapon at the time of the incident and no one was injured, Lankford said.
After the robbery, the man walked out of the store and officers believe he left in a gray SUV with the cash, Lankford said.
Police received two alerts about the incident, one from a 911 caller and one from a panic alarm button used by a teller, Lankford said.
First Convenience Bank Vice President of Corporate Security Serena Sanchez said she could not comment on the incident.
First Convenience Bank’s public relations headquarters could not be reached by phone Tuesday night.
A manager at the Lake Jackson Walmart said he could not comment on the events.
