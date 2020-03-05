DANBURY — After less than two months in the position, Police Chief Mark Pritchard filed his formal letter of resignation Wednesday and called the political realm of the city “unstable.”
He is officially leaving for personal reasons, according to the letter.
“I’ll say this: There are things in the political realm in this town that are a little too unstable for me, and I don’t feel that there is a safe future in this position,” Pritchard said when reached by phone Wednesday.
He asked to stay in office until the end of day March 13, Mayor Melinda Strong said.
“I think that he has his own personal reasons for leaving, but we are sad to see him leave,” Strong said.
Pritchard officially started Jan. 6. Derek Dyson, who was chief for five years, left to take a job with Brazosport ISD Police Department in June.
Council picked Reserve Officer Nicholas Yeley to serve in the interim, then less than a month later, said they would need to find someone else.
The position wasn’t working out as expected for personal reasons, Pritchard said, and he’s not open to discussing what he plans to do once he leaves.
The police chief commends the current team in the police department for their hard work, adding the city of Danbury remains in good hands.
“Officer Humbird and Officer Williamson are both excellent police officers,” Pritchard said. “The city will be well-protected under their surveillance.”
He has a recommendation of who could be chief, and said there is someone who has been in the city “long enough to have the right attitude to get the job done.” He declined to name the officer.
He thanked the Danbury residents and staff for being so welcoming, he said. He hopes in the future they will find somebody who will accommodate the position a little better.
“We’ll start back on our search process for a new police chief soon,” Strong said.
Pritchard had been working to bring the department “up to standard,” he told The Facts in January, shortly after starting the job. That included buying new uniforms and body armor for the officers.
He also made stepping up nighttime patrols a priority. All of his requests and recommendations were receiving a positive response from city leadership, he said at the time.
Pritchard joined the city with 18 years of law enforcement experience, including a previous stint as police chief in Moulton, a small town between Flatonia and Shiner that mirrors Danbury’s size. At the time of his hiring in Danbury in December, he was a sergeant with the Flatonia Police Department.
The city will host a council meeting before Pritchard leaves so that they can collectively discuss the qualifications they are looking for, she said.
“I’m just waiting on the confirmation for the right date,” Strong said. “As of right now, I think it’s going to be a week from this Thursday.
“Regardless, the city of Danbury will just be conducting business as usual,” Strong said.
