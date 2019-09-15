LAKE JACKSON — Couple Mary Jane and David Galvan both had bright smiles on their faces as they took Tinky and Gracie out of the shelter for a walk around the city Saturday morning.
“We are dog lovers and we saw the opportunity to get them out and to be seen,” Mary Jane Galvan said. “We just want everyone to give them a chance, an opportunity to maybe find a home.”
The Doggie Day Out Extravaganza on Saturday at the SPCA of Brazoria County had dogs being picked up at the shelter and given the chance to go for a walk at nearby parks and other areas of the city.
Those who participated also were provided with a T-shirt and backpack full of supplies to help each dog through the day. There was no cost to participate, but donations or needed pet supplies are appreciated, according to the SPCA.
Animals are so eager for love, and this is the kind of event that will greatly benefit dogs, David Galvan said.
“They are just full of energy and full of love,” he said.
This allows people to spend some personal, intimate time with dogs that they might not have if the animals are cooped up, SPCA board member Beate Damm said.
“You know the behaviors of the dog,” she said. “That is why when they come back, we ask them to tell us how did the dog do. How does he do with kids? How does he do with other dogs? Does he pull hard on the leash? Those behaviors, the more you know about a dog, the easier you can adopt them out to people.”
It is additionally a chance for children to have fun with dogs that they usually can’t keep, Damm said.
“If you’re in an apartment and you can’t keep an animal, well, hey, you’re going to get the animal for the day. You don’t have to have a place where you can keep it, and you bring it back.”
The dog-themed day is mutually beneficial for the dogs and humans, H-E-B Community Coordinator Kenzie Hinojosa said.
“It gets the dogs out, which is amazing,” she said. “They need the love. It is good for the community. Hopefully with us being outside and people driving by, they want to stop and see what is going on.”
The dogs are able to have a little bit of peace and fun with themselves and other dogs, Hinojosa said.
“They don’t get to play with each other much,” she said. “They don’t get to get out and get fresh grass and sun and all the love and attention from people.”
The doggie day is also just about getting more people outside, more resident participation, Damm said.
“The families, they are having a full, fun day out,” she said. “It’s good for the animals and the people.”
