ANGLETON — Emotions overwhelmed the family of Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault Friday as they listened to testimony from the driver of the truck Arsenault was riding in before his death in March 2019.
Texas state prosecutor Josh Golden went back and forth with the driver, Muhammad Usman, who gave several statements to the court, including claiming to not know for sure if the man shown in the autopsy photo was the same man who’d been in his truck that morning.
Usman testified for the majority of the afternoon in the trial of Joshua Schnizer, 40, the man charged with aggravated assault in the incident that left 33-year-old Arsenault dead.
If convicted, Schnizer faces up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree felony.
Arsenault was hit and killed by two cars that ran over him at about 1:30 a.m. March 7 after getting out of Usman’s 2008 Toyota Tundra along Highway 332, prosecutors Golden and Sam Klein told jurors.
The circumstances about why and how he got out of the truck are still unclear, though Arsenault sent several texts to an ex-girlfriend about feeling “in real trouble” and claiming the people he was with wouldn’t let him out of the car, prosecutors argued.
Usman took the stand after accepting immunity from the state to testify about the events from the early morning hours of March 7 and the prior evening.
Claiming he was just driving the two men home, Usman said Schnizer and Arsenault got into a physical fight, in which Schnizer made verbal threats to Arsenault, while riding in Usman’s truck that evening.
“Adam started inquiring when he was going to get his drugs,” Usman testified. “Josh is starting to get a little angry. Josh said to shut up or he will beat (Arsenault). Adam said, ‘You guys are screwing me over.’ Josh said to stop talking about it. Adam tried to put Josh in a chokehold and they started fighting. Josh leaned back and they threw punches … Josh leaned over the console.”
The two engaged in a physical altercation for several minutes before Arsenault began crying and telling the men they were mean, Usman said.
Schnizer told Arsenault to stop talking, but it’s unclear if the Canadian man was ever threatened with a knife, Usman testified.
Witnesses previously testified that Schnizer made it known he had no intention of getting Arsenault any drugs but took some money Arsenault gave him earlier in the night.
Schnizer and Usman did not previously know each other and met at Rickochet Billiards in Lake Jackson on March 6. The two began talking about getting weed and cocaine, Usman testified.
The Canadian man overheard the pair talking and began acting excited and saying, “Yeah, let’s get some drugs,” Usman told a Brazoria County jury.
After leaving with the men from a second location, Pier 30, a bar in Freeport, Arsenault started to get worried he was not in a safe situation and texted his ex-girlfriend, Golden argued.
Despite seeing a man jump from his car at a high speed, neither Usman nor Schnizer called the police or stopped at the scene, Usman testified.
Instead, the two went to Usman’s home and drank beer and watched TV for a few hours, he said.
“Josh seemed pretty unconcerned about the situation,” Usman said. “I took the next exit and turned back around but we saw a lot of people there. … The police were there. I couldn’t do anything. I could have stopped and told the police but we went home and had a few beers. … Josh said to just forget about it.”
“So besides a man dying, y’all had a good night?” Golden asked Usman on the stand, to which Usman said he didn’t know the man had died.
Saying he didn’t want to get in any trouble, Usman was reluctant to tell police the whole truth on several occasions until “he got his story straight,” Usman testified.
Usman will be cross-examined by defense attorney Paul Kendall when Schnizer’s trial continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St. in the 412th District Court.
Schnizer has remained in the Brazoria County jail on a $100,000 bond since he was arrested in May 2019, online jail records show.
