BRAZORIA
Council to take up sewer replacement
Council members will open bids and consider awarding a contract for a Highway 36 sanitary sewer replacement project, according to its meeting agenda.
Discussions also are scheduled on the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal budgets, the agenda shows.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St. See the full agenda at cityofbrazoria.org.
FREEPORT
Council to have budget workshop
A workshop meeting to discussion the 2019-20 fiscal year budget will precede City Council’s regular meeting Monday, according to information from the city.
Council will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom at the Freeport Police Department, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd.
Councilman up for economic board spot
Council will consider appointing Councilman Ken Green to fill fill a vacancy on the Freeport Economic Development Corp. during council’s regular meeting Monday night, according to the meeting agenda.
Council also will discuss authorizing the city to conduct engineering design for a sewer line replacement on North Velasco Boulevard, the agenda states.
Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom at the Freeport Police Department, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd.
See the full agenda at www.freeport.tx.us.
LAKE JACKSON
Planning commission to discuss amendment
Council will have a final review of a site plan amendment of the existing Plantation Village Plaza shopping center at This Way and Highway 332, according to the agenda.
The commissioner heard a presentation from the developer earlier this year about plans to make over the shopping plaza that included adding landscaping and replacing one of the outbuildings.
Commission members also will have a final review and take action on a plan for a leasing office for the Oaks of Flagridge at the site of the former Randall’s store, 604 E Highway 332.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive. See the full agenda at lakejackson-tx.gov.
Council to consider transit agreement
The interlocal agreement between the city and Gulf Coast Center/Connect Transit for a fixed-route transportation system will be back before council during its regular meeting Monday night, according to the agenda.
The nonprofit operates the Southern Brazoria County Transit public bus system that has routes connecting Freeport, Lake Jackson, Clute and Angleton.
Also on the agenda are plans to set public hearings on the proposed tax rate of 34.82 cents and 2019-20 city budget, and amending the current budget to pay for golf course repairs, lift station repairs and replacement screens at the Dyson Campbell Water Reclamation Center.
Final action is expected under the consent agenda to remove the membership club language from city zoning ordinances.
The meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Lake Jackson City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
See the full agenda at lakejackson-tx.gov.
WEST COLUMBIA
Special meeting planned on budget
Council will discuss the 2019-20 fiscal year budget in a special meeting Monday that also includes considering a resolution to deny Centerpoint Energy Houston’s electric rate increase, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
See the full agenda at www.westcolumbiatx.org/915/Agendas.
RICHWOOD
Another budget session scheduled
Council will have another workshop meeting to discuss the 2019-20 fiscal year budget that will include discussing the tax rate and revenue projections, according to the agenda.
City administration recommended raising the tax rate to cover all the proposed expenditures in the budget, but met resistance from council members.
The workshop will be at 6 p.m. Monday in Richwood City Hall council chambers, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
See the full agenda at richwoodtx.gov.
