County and state leaders worry transferring more than 100 COVID-19 positive inmates to Brazoria County prisons could lead to increased community spread.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice transferred at least 128 COVID-19 positive inmates to Brazoria County units without notifying local officials, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. This began last week.
Prison officials moved the inmates to Brazoria County units because of its proximity to medical resources, they said.
TDCJ CASES
The system transferred these inmates to be closer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Hospital in Galveston, TDCJ Communications Director Jeremy Desel said.
Before Friday’s numbers were revealed, Brazoria County had 24 inmates, three TDCJ employees and one family member of an employee infected with the novel coronavirus, Sebesta said. Another seven inmates were added to the count Friday, and that does not include any transfers, he said.
The system moved 98 inmates from the Beto unit near Palestine, Sebesta said. Of them, 56 went to the Scott unit in Angleton and 42 went to the Stringfellow unit in Rosharon, he said. Another 23 inmates went from Telford, near Texarkana, to Stringfellow, Sebesta said.
Sebesta learned of the transfers from Keri Blakinger, a reporter for The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization focused on the U.S. criminal justice system. Blakinger got the initial tip from a source who provided documents, she said.
Sebesta spoke Friday with TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier, who told him of the other seven transfers, Sebesta said. Sebesta did not know where they were transferred from.
TDCJ updated its COVID Medical Action Center on Friday afternoon to reflect where inmates are located, rather than where they were tested. Stringfellow has 81 inmates who tested positive and they are all on medical isolation, the website states. Another 326 are on medical restriction in the unit.
Scott has 65 inmates who tested positive and they are all on medical isolation. Another 591 are on medical isolation, according to the website.
TDCJ had 175 employees, staff or contractors who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 358 offenders who had tested positive as of Friday afternoon.
UNINFORMED
Sebesta said he along with state representatives and senators, healthcare workers and first responders were not notified of the transfers.
Speaker Dennis Bonnen heard about the transfers Thursday afternoon from Sebesta, Bonnen said. Bonnen immediately spoke with TDCJ and requested to not have any more COVID-positive inmates transferred to the county, he said.
“I have made it very clear to TDCJ that many communities are having to support each other in this pandemic, but I would’ve been preferred to be made aware of them moving inmates in our area,” Bonnen said. “It creates a community spread and endangers our guards.”
This is not a danger the correctional officers deserve to face, Bonnen said.
Sebesta believes the transfers placed a “disproportionate impact on Brazoria County citizens and their resources,” he said in a news release.
The 121 transfers represent about 37 percent of TDCJ’s cases, he said in a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott. Bonnen delivered that letter to the governor Friday morning, Bonnen said.
“This is an appalling and unconscionable lack of transparency by the TDJC and a total disregard for public safety during this public health emergency,” Sebesta said in the news release.
That is not directed at local wardens or guards, but at TDCJ administration, he said.
Under normal circumstances, there are hundreds or thousands of inmates transferred between the 104 prison units in the system and local officials are not notified, Desel said.
STAFFING AND PROCEDURE
The system has halted intake of new inmates, as well as non-medical transfers, Desel said.
“The reason for this particular move was to ensure geographic proximity to the best assets for medical care available to TDCJ and in the TDCJ system,” he said.
The prison system’s hospital in Galveston is “essentially a secure floor” of UTMB Health John Sealy Hospital and the only accredited prison hospital in the country, Desel said.
Hospital Galveston is considered the only TDCJ unit in Galveston County besides Young, which is a female medical unit in Dickinson, according to prison system data. Stringfellow and Scott are both male units.
The TDCJ system typically has about 3,000 inmates go in and out of the system each month, Desel said. This requires them to account for staffing at all levels at all times, he said.
Short staff is an ongoing issue throughout the prison system. This does require some staff to rotate through different units, staying in hotels and working on overtime, Desel said.
TDCJ contracts its healthcare through the University of Texas Medical Branch. UTMB did not transfer any medical personnel within prison units to deal with the transfers, but will utilize overtime and additional personnel through a staffing agency they regularly work with, said Kurt Koopmann, a senior communications specialist with UTMB.
Hospital Galveston remains fully staffed, he said.
Hypothetically, entire wings are transferred in and out of certain units to make room when necessary, Desel said.
In this particular situation, Desel believes some inmates were transferred out of Stringfellow and Scott to make room for the COVID-positive inmates, he said. Those are considered medical transfers and transfers for any other reason remain halted.
It is not the plan going forward to transfer all positive inmates to Brazoria County prisons, Desel said. There is a “significantly higher number of moving parts” than just the transfers to Stringfellow and Scott, he said.
It is the TDCJ’s goal to not overwhelm medical systems anywhere in the state, he said.
“It is our goal to ensure the absolute highest quality of care for every offender within our system, no matter where they’re located,” Desel said.
There have been transfers to other areas of the state that have a medical hub able to handle the cases, including some in East and West Texas, he said.
“Any move is not taken lightly,” Desel said.
Jeff Ormsby, the executive director of AFSCME Texas Corrections Union, said there would be no need to transfer and potentially infect more staff if all prisons were locked down.
“We’re totally against that,” he said of transferring inmates.” That’s why we need a lockdown. We need to lock down every prison in the state to control this.”
HEALTH SYSTEM
The prison hospital has 12 COVID-19 ICU beds and five of those are occupied, Koopmann said.
There are another 12 medical surgical beds, but that can be increased to 24 and staff is actively preparing for that, he said.
TDCJ informed UTMB of the transfers, said Dr. Owen Murray, vice president for UTMB correctional managed care.
“I’m not sure we anticipated where we would have facilities with a lot of COVID-positive patients,” Murray said. “These were strategies that were on the board, but we had to let things play out and see how TDCJ wanted to house the offenders and where.”
UTMB does not anticipate COVID patients throughout the system will require significant hospitalization, since the population tends to be younger, Murray said.
But UTMB campuses, including Angleton-Danbury, will be used as needed from an emergency perspective, he said.
UTMB administration assured Brazoria County this will have minimal impact on UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury, Sebesta said in the news release.
GOING FORWARD
As it has for some time, TDCJ is putting any COVID-positive patients in medical isolation, Desel said. This means staff only interacts with them wearing full personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection, he said.
Any inmates with potential exposure are closely monitored and placed on medical restriction, and staff use personal protective equipment including N95 masks and gloves, Desel said.
The transferred inmates likely won’t overrun the medical system, but increased community spread creating a spike in cases could raise that issue, Bonnen said.
Prison system officials assured Bonnen they believe they have proper equipment and processes to protect the correctional staff from the virus, but “I’d rather not be in that situation,” Bonnen said.
“Absolutely I am, that is the biggest concern,” Sebesta said of community spread.
In Sebesta’s letter to the governor, he asked for an executive order requiring TDCJ to inform local leaders of COVID-19 positive transfers. He also requested TDCJ reapportion its COVID-19 cases “in a fair manner” and that the county get additional personal protective equipment and related funding.
Whether they will be notified of future transfers remains to be seen, Sebesta said.
“So far, their track record sucks,” he said.
Correctional officers put their lives on the line daily and are first responders on the front line of this pandemic, Ormsby said.
“This is a very good indication of why our staff needs to be paid better,” he said.
TDCJ acts with the highest degree of safety and security for everyone including offenders, employees and the community as a whole, Desel said.
“This is a statewide balancing act during a situation that no one has ever experienced before,” Desel said.
