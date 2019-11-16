SANTA FE — Judge John Ellisor on Friday officially ruled accused mass murderer Dimitrios Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial, a decision that will send the teen to a state mental health facility for at least four months.
Pagourtzis, 19, is accused of killing 10 people and wounding 13 others in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in May 2018. He was 17 at the time of the shooting.
“After reviewing the report by the expert in this cause, Dr. Karen Gollaher, and after hearing arguments of counsel on this matter, the court finds that all necessary criteria have been met under Article 46B subchapter C, Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, and further finds that the defendant, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is incompetent,” Ellisor wrote in an order signed Friday afternoon.
Pagourtzis is to be committed and confined to a facility designated by the Texas Department of State Health Services for no more than 120 days, Ellisor said. The order also stipulates that deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office take Pagourtzis to the facility, and that the court reporter prepare transcripts of all the medical testimony and expert reports to go with Pagourtzis to the facility.
Friday’s filing makes official what attorneys for both the prosecution and defense have known for more than a week, after a state-appointed psychiatrist hired by prosecutors agreed with two other experts that Pagourtzis is incompetent to stand trial.
Pagourtzis’ attorney, Nick Poehl, in August filed a motion requesting an independent psychiatrist evaluate Pagourtzis to determine whether he was competent to stand trial, court records show.
Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since he was arrested, and he had no understanding of the legal proceedings underway against him, Poehl said in an affidavit.
Pagourtzis has been held in isolation since being booked into the county jail May 18, 2018.
Initially, he was held in a single cell, and later held by himself in an entire wing of the jail, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Trochesset declined to say how long Pagourtzis was held in each condition, citing a request from the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Pagourtzis was isolated out of concern for his safety if he were put into a general jail population, Trochesset said.
Ellisors’ order does not address what attorneys might do to expedite the process of placing Pagourtzis in a state mental health facility. Wait times for the state’s mental health facilities can often exceed 270 days for maximum security patients, records show.
After Pagourtzis spends 120 days in a state health facility, he will return before the court for a competency restoration determination, officials said.
If he is still found incompetent, attorneys have several options, First Assistant Criminal District Attorney Kevin Petroff said in a previous interview. But for a violent offense, the state can seek to have him committed to a maximum security unit.
Pagourtzis could then be reexamined at any time if the state, defense or facility requests it, Petroff said.
