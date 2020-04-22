Texas-New Mexico Power awarded two Brazoria County essential organizations with $10,000 grants each to aid seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department and the Sweeny Community Hospital Foundation were two of six organizations to receive $10,000 community safety grants.
The company focused on helping organizations that would benefit groups most in danger from the pandemic, Texas-New Mexico Power spokesman Eric Paul said.
“The grants were created for COVID-19 to support senior citizens,” Paul said. “These grants are to positively impact those most affected. We received a lot of proposals and were pleased with them. Unfortunately, we could only pick a few.”
Tracie Copeland, marketing and public affairs director for the hospital, said her staff will work with local churches to develop care packages for seniors.
“We want to reach out to the churches for names and to be our source of information,” Copeland said. “Different seniors need different things, and we can use the church to help us and we will deliver on our off time.”
Boxes will include nonperishable foods, hygiene items, sanitizers, first aid kits and activities for seniors, Copeland said.
“This is a way to give seniors a chance to get things they need but might not be able to get,” Copeland said.
Copeland encourages people to contact her at 979-548-1877 if churches in their area aren’t contacted by this Friday, she said.
The fire department will use the money to purchase personal protection equipment for firefighters and residents that include N95 masks, goggles, aprons, latex gloves and hand sanitizer, Chief Rex Klesel said.
Before the proposal was sent, Klesel said the city was in dire need of the protective equipment.
“We virtually had none when we applied,” Klesel said. “We had nothing.”
The grant will pay for about 30 sets of protective equipment for his crew and 2,000 sanitizers to distribute to the public, Klesel said.
“It puts my mind at ease,” Klesel said of the grant. “I’ve had to send my firefighters to people’s homes with no equipment and now we will be better prepared.”
All grants were funded by a nonprofit foundation of TNMP’s parent company and not from community rate dollars, Paul said.
“We were very excited to give these grants and serve those communities,” Paul said. “We are looking forward to seeing the results.”
The Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home, Galveston County Food Bank, Montague County Carpenters Shop and Rotary Club of Friendswood Charitable Foundation also received grants.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.