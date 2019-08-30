ANGLETON — Two Angleton first responders were honored with a lifesaving award after rescuing a man from a car engulfed in flames earlier this summer.
Both Assistant Chief Neal Morton of the Angleton Fire Department and Cpl. Ernesto De Los Santos of the Angleton Police Department were key figures in a July incident that left a man trapped in his car after it crashed, leaving him to wait for first responders to arrive to free him.
The man had been driving along Highway 288 when he drove off the overpass bridge and landed on Highway 35. He was buckled into his seat, unconscious, as the car began to smoke and catch fire, before help arrived, according to police reports.
“Cpl. De Los Santos breeched the vehicle back window, cut the seat belt, and pulled the man from the car with the help of fellow first responders, including Officer (Steven) Alvarado, Officer (Kiona) Seales, Paramedic James Beadel, and while Asst. Chief Neal Morton put water on the car fire to buy time for the extraction,” Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said during the award presentation.
All first responders were recently recognized during a luncheon at which several city leaders in the community spoke to their influence not only as examples to residents in the area, but as efficient and dutiful emergency officials.
“These guys risk their lives every day to protect us,” Mayor Jason Perez said. “It’s different being on this side of the table as a Mayor. These men and women are here 24/7 to help. They’re there to give a helping hand. (They) answer the call every day.”
During the award presentation Tuesday evening, council and community members had an opportunity to watch the rescue via body camera footage and see how officers were able to rescue the man from his burning vehicle.
Ausmus said the first responders showed a “display of conspicuous initiative, capability and attention to duty, thereby earning respect and admiration.”
