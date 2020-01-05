LAKE JACKSON — Community Health Network will open a facility to specifically cater to the primary medical and mental health needs Brazosport College students, staff and faculty.
“It meets a mutual need with the college because it’s providing good, low-cost health care to their students and faculty,” said Gerald Roznovsky, chairman of the Community Health Network board.
The Community Health Network has been working with the faculty and staff at Brazosport College for some time, Community Health Network Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said, and discovered those who work with students are concerned about their health care.
“They see a lot of students on campus … who may not be insured and are having issues accessing health-care providers,” Pabst said.
The facility, scheduled to open in February, will provide primary medical care, chronic and acute, family planning and other services, she said. It will also start with providing counseling one day a week until the demand grows, then it might be offered more often, Pabst said.
The facility will provide access to psychiatric service via tele-health. Though the professional psychiatrists will not be there in person, they will be able to prescribe medication and offer services, she said.
Other services will include adult medicine, chronic care management, behavioral health and women’s health, according to a news release from the college.
“The Brazosport College center will be available for BC students, faculty and staff,” the release states.
Individuals with family incomes below 200 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for sliding-scale fees through the clinic, according to a news release, and Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP and most private insurances are accepted. Individuals who have no insurance are eligible for discounted services, the release states.
College students are not always concerned about their health unless they are sick, Roznovsky said. The network’s goal is to have patients always use its services as their family practitioner or medical home, he said.
They have developed a patient portal to keep all medical records accessible at any time, Roznovsky said.
They also have connections and referral capabilities, so “God forbid a specialist is needed, we have the ability to refer them,” he said.
“The whole goal is to help people stay healthy,” Roznovsky said.
Community Health Network staff is “just delighted” to be on a college campus and work with the students, Pabst said.
“We’re just really excited about it. We’re thrilled with the welcoming spirit that we’ve received from everybody at Brazosport College,” she said.
Roznovsky said he’s also excited and thinks it will make health services convenient for those on campus.
“I see the potential,” Roznovsky said. “It’s making it easier for people to get access and I know we have a good service.”
Community Health Network does not turn anyone away due to an inability to pay and serves about 17,000 people annually, according to the news release.
