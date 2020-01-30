WEST COLUMBIA — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, people have begun to purchase gifts for their loved ones. To help with that, West Columbia will host a city-wide shopping opportunity Saturday with discounts and treats for residents.
Appropriately named “The Chocolate Walk,” the event will feature many small businesses offering Valentine-themed shopping experiences, unique to each business.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at various businesses marked with red balloons and a sign around West Columbia. But the event is about more than purchasing gifts.
“It is a shopping experience extraordinaire, our West Columbia vendors will be providing treats, discounts, door prizes and a ticket for admission is a canned good,” said LaBonne Casey, CEO and President of the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce. “They can drop them off at any of the participating retailers.”
As well as a shopping experience, the Chocolate Walk will serve as a canned food drive, with collected items going to the Columbia United Methodist Church Food Pantry, according to the event website.
“Columbia United is the biggest food pantry in our area,” Casey said. “We’re going to showcase the shopping, dining (and) retail experience as well as help our community.”
All the businesses are very close in proximity, except for Varner-Hogg, Casey said.
“It’s a lot of fun. The weather is pretty wonderful right now and you can walk between the shops, they are easily accessible,” Casey said. “If they’re not within walking distance, they’re within a very short driving distance.”
The event is meant to invite residents to support local businesses.
“It is going to highlight the top 10 or 12 retail businesses in West Columbia,” Casey said.
Participating businesses include the Varner-Hogg Plantation gift shop, Ladybug Embroidery and Gifts, Flowers by Mary Lee, Turquoise Saddle, Chesney’s Jewelry, Carta Valley Market, Madeleines, Brazos Avenue Market, Grannys Cupcakes and Lucy Goose Market. Each location will provide chocolate treats for shoppers.
For information, call Casey at (979) 345-3921.
