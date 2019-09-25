Editor's Note: this article has been updated to accurately reflect the prosecutors' arguments.
ANGLETON — Prosecutors promised to repeat themselves during the murder trial of Avris Ramon Daggs Jr., 20, the second man to face trial in the 2017 shooting death of Michael “Mikey” Holmes Jr.
Daggs is one of four people prosecutors say fatally shot Holmes July 21, 2017, at a Clute apartment complex. Daggs was charged in August 2017 with first-degree murder along with Jevon Stone of Angleton, who is serving a 30-year prison term after pleading guilty last November, court records show.
“We’ll keep repeating some names, because you’re going to hear a lot of them,” prosecutor Sam Kline said during her opening comments.
Prosecutors asked the jury to take notes and understand Daggs was part of a group of young men who orchestrated a robbery at the complex after seeing drugs and cash being flashed on social media by Larry Ortiz III, now 20, and his roommates. Daggs is the second of four accused accomplices to stand trial.
“I anticipate that the evidence is going to show that the defendant asked his aunt to be his alibi,” Kline said. “You’ll hear in part of the statement that the defendant asked what would happen to him if he told the truth.”
The defense argued the investigation into the incident wasn’t thoroughly conducted and the evidence would prove that.
“What we know and what is accurate is that Mikey Holmes was murdered,” Bellaire-based defense attorney Aaron Perry said. “(Daggs), who was 17 at the time, did not murder him. The evidence is going to support that.”
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. July 21, 2017, gunshots were fired into the two-story Clute apartment of Ortiz and his two roommates, Ortiz testified Tuesday afternoon. He admitted to being involved in selling marijuana and other recreational drugs out of the apartment and felt fearful for his life when he heard the gunfire, he said.
Ortiz testified for the prosecution after receiving immunity for drug and firearm possession charges related to the shooting.
Grabbing and firing a .40 caliber gun into a window down the stairs, Ortiz said the weapon jammed. Attempting to hide visible drugs and his gun, Ortiz said he jumped out his second-story window and ran to his cousin’s home just a few doors down.
“I was scared for my life, so I just got out,” Ortiz testified. “I didn’t know Mikey was there.”
Ortiz made a statement to the police the following morning in order to “clear his name” after he heard what happened, he said.
Holmes was shot six times, Dr. Erin Barnhart, Galveston County chief medical examiner, told jurors Tuesday. Five of the shots were to Holmes’ torso, she said, and any of those five would have been fatal, in her opinion.
The other shot was in Holmes’ upper right arm, she said.
Prosecutors are expected to continue their case at 9 a.m. today at the Brazoria County Courthouse,111. E. Locust St.
If convicted of the first-degree felony, Daggs faces up to life in prison.
