CLUTE — A 29-year-old Clute woman is accused of assaulting two officers at her home, according to police department officials.
Officers took Jessica Savoy into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday, Police Chief James Fitch said. Clute officers were assisting a social worker at Savoy’s apartment in the 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive when Savoy became combative and struck the officers multiple times with her hands and feet, Fitch said.
After being taken to the Brazoria County jail, Savoy again became combative with a third officer, Fitch said.
She faces three charges of assault of a public servant, which is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, the police chief said. She also faces a charge of resisting arrest or transport.
She remained in county jail Tuesday evening on $20,000 bond, according to county records.
