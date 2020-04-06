A spur railroad track to expedite shipments between Bryan Mound and Freeport was built in 1915, with Lewis Mims in charge.
Mims had some twenty years’ experience in connection with company operations and was later named to take charge of all loading and shipping operations for the Freeport Sulphur Company.
During World War I, both company officials and military experts were concerned that the company’s plant at the mouth of the Brazos River in Southern Brazoria County might be attacked from the sea. This led General John J. Pershing to authorize military protection for the plant during World War I.
Company officials approved $2,500 in funding for construction of a barracks, and a guard was authorized for the property. This was followed by the arrival two months later of Company A, Third Texas Militia.
With an abrupt drop in sulphur demands at war’s end, along with the production of Texas Gulf Sulphur Company at Big Hill, the market was reduced even further.
As more uses for sulphur were developed, however, additional deposits of oil, gas, and sulphur were sought and found, including the drilling of test wells at Damon Mound. Among these were several indicating the presence of sulphur.
William Haynes’ “Brimstone: The Stone that Burns,” notes that following his experience at Bryan Mound, Henry T. Staiti, who had developed the sulphur deposits there, secured mineral rights to the greater part of Damon Mound.
With impressive finds of sulphur in test wells there, Union Sulphur Company built a small battery of steam boilers, but never operated the plant, moving their exploration to Big Creek and also moving their small plant there from Damon.
The supply of sulphur above ground at Bryan Mound continued to grow, and on April 1, 1921, production was suspended for a period of fourteen months.
On June 19, 1918, C.N. Scott, vice president in charge of production, wrote to the president of the Texas Company of findings at the company’s Hoskins Mound site.
There, he said, in the first well they drilled in that direction, they had “encountered at a depth of something over 900 feet, 20 feet of practically pure sulphur, and are still in it with fair prospects of having considerable more of it before we get out of this stratum.”
Freeport Sulphur Company obtained sulphur rights to Hoskins Mound from The Texas Company in March of 1922, with the first sulphur production there in 1923.
Haynes reported that the Texas Company had drilled eleven wells around Hoskins Mound in a two-year period around 1918.
Four months after that, the company successfully pioneered pressure injection of mud into the sulphur formations at Hoskins Mound as a means of controlling the escape of mining water through cavities and channels.
Improvements to the port were of great value to the Freeport Sulphur Company, which was then the only area operation with considerable shipping volume.
Frank K. Stevens recalled the sulphur production process in his autobiography, in which he explained that it was “melted deep in the earth by the use of what they called super-heated steam, which was forced down pipes to the deposits of sulphur.”
This liquid sulphur “came back up another pipe, looking like hot molasses, and was emptied into huge vats covering usually a couple of acres or more,” he explained.
Wood walls, about twenty feet or higher, contained the liquid during cooling, which “took a long time,” Stevens said.
He noted that sometimes the sulphur would “crust over and they would think it was safe to walk on….”
On many occasions, he said, “a workman broke through this crust, into a terrible, hot liquid, resulting in death or requiring amputating his legs if they were all that burned.”
Stevens said he believed that at times, this occurred months after the sulphur was deposited in the vats.
Once the sulphur was hard enough to ship, it would be subjected to dynamite blasts and loaded by dragline into railroad cars, which were placed alongside the sulphur vats.
The mineral was then hauled to the port, where a cable pulled the cars up a long incline that ran up some fifty or more feet.
When they reached a certain spot, they would discharge chunks of the sulphur through the cars’ trap bottoms, allowing the mineral to run down a chute and a large flexible pipe into the hold of the ship being loaded.
“On a breezy day the fine particles of sulphur would blow quite a distance, and the workmen and others nearby had to use goggles, because it was extremely painful when it got into eyes,” he wrote.
The Bryan Mound field was abandoned on the morning of October 1, 1935, a year after stockholders had first been advised of its limited life expectancy.
During its 23-year history of production, Bryan Mound had yielded over five million tons of brimstone.
“The Angleton Times” reported on March 24, 1922, that the Freeport Sulphur Company had bought leases at Hoskins Mound. A sub-head noted, “Early Development of This Great Property Assured Vastly to the Benefit of Brazoria County.”
This was the lead story on the front page of that week’s paper, stating that, “While much speculation was going on as to whether or not The Texas Company would actually develop the great Hoskins Mound sulphur possibilities this year, the glad tidings has (sic) come that the Freeport Sulphur Company had bought the leases on this property, and that the plan is for early development.”
Next week: Bits of sulphur found along railroad tracks after shipment.
