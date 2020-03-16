While social media has worked to spread fear of the coronavirus, it also is helping the faithful remain connected to God and their congregations without the risk of exposing themselves to the potentially deadly disease.
Family Life Church in Lake Jackson is considering moving its services to live-streaming only to protect the very young and senior citizens in its large congregation from community spread of the virus.
“Today we were at only 20 percent of our normal attendance; it will be our last service I think,” Family Life Church Pastor Craig Taylor said after Sunday morning’s worship. “I would imagine we are done until the government says we can meet again.”
Family Life has about 3,000 members, Taylor said. With large congregations, it would be difficult to disinfect the church as well as contain a disease.
“There’s no doubt that moving services online would be much easier than trying to clean the entire church,” Taylor said. “We have a playscape here and we had to shut it down this morning because we can’t possibly clean it thoroughly. We wiped every surface in here between services this morning; it was very difficult.”
Some residents attended church this morning to help console their fears and to keep a sense of normalcy.
“There’s so much fear in the community right now and I feel like everything is going to be OK because God’s hand is still in everything,” Family Life worshipper Theresa Evans said. “The thought of the virus is always in the back of your mind, but we have to keep living.”
The Galveston-Houston Roman Catholic Archdiocese instructed its parishes to continue their normal worship schedule, but absolved members from compulsory attendance, Daniel Cardinal DiNardo said in a news release Friday.
“At this time when the faithful need to maintain some degree of normalcy in the midst of the current health crisis, the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is recommending that each parish continue to maintain their regular Mass schedules for all those who wish to participate, though the obligation to attend Mass is being dispensed until further notice,” he said.
Many parishes streamed their Masses online for those who chose not to attend in person.
Although larger churches such as Brazos Pointe in Lake Jackson have already canceled services, smaller congregations have continued welcoming congregants.
“As of right now, our attendance looks the same, the virus hasn’t impacted us yet,” St. Mark Lutheran Church leader Claudia Acosta said. “Even when we get our first case, you never can tell what people will do. Our church leaders are in discussion of what we would do just in case.”
Acosta, who is immunocompromised, has begun to stay home more because of the outbreak.
“I have health issues of my own. I’m very susceptible to the virus because I take medication to lower my immune system,” Acosta said. “I respect that the virus is out there, but there’s only so much we can do to avoid it. I’m not nervous yet.”
St. Mark regularly holds a movie night for the community and was not worried about the virus during its showing of “Frozen 2” on Friday night.
“The movie night is for families so they have somewhere to bring their children. We’ve been doing it for about 10 years and we felt there was a low risk,” church volunteer Laura Mergenhagen said. “I can understand closing places where children interact a lot, especially in schools where children are so close. It has not changed my day-to-day that much, but I don’t understand how we can stop everything, people still have to get out to do daily things.”
Although the threat of the coronavirus is imminent, many residents are not alarmed.
“The virus won’t stop me from going to communal events,” Dora Gutierrez said. “You go to the store and the shelves are empty — it’s crazy. I think people are panicking.”
Due to the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Alvin, First Presbyterian Church of Alvin decided to cancel its Sunday services but posted the pastor’s sermon online.
