Five Angleton High School students can already call themselves alumni this week after completing their high school requirements early and have become official graduates of Angleton ISD.
The students completed their coursework through the district’s new Personal Accelerated Choices in Education program that launched this year. The district established the academy for Angleton High School students who would benefit from a more flexible learning environment.
Credits are completed online or onsite at CATS Academy with teachers on hand to provide assistance. Students complete the coursework at their own pace and are able to graduate early if they finish all the required work.
The first-ever PACE graduates are Angela Busch, Jennifer Carrasco, Ruth Duque, Cheyenne Kettler and Daniel Jaimes.
“These students have shown remarkable dedication to their schoolwork in completing their required classes before the semester break,” Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “When we launched PACE, we knew we had students who would benefit from a more flexible learning environment and these graduates prove we made the right choice. We are so proud of them and look forward to congratulating our other PACE graduates as they complete their classes.”
PACE graduates are still welcome to attend class or 2020 events with their peers all year long and will still be able to walk across the stage during the 2020 graduation in May, but are now free to use the time in between for working or continued education.
