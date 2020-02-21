WILD PEACH — A Brazoria man is charged with tampering with physical evidence after his girlfriend was found bleeding from her head and unresponsive, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
The woman, Cynthia Clausen, 58, died from her injuries Wednesday at Herman Memorial Hospital in Houston, Snelgrove said.
Melvin William Montgomery, 39, remains in the Brazoria County jail on a $75,000 bond for the third-degree felony, online jail records show.
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an incident near the 2800 block of CR 702 after Montgomery called 911 asking for an ambulance, Snelgrove said.
Montgomery said he found his girlfriend on the floor of a shed with blood coming from her head, a news release states.
When authorities arrived, they found Clausen unresponsive with a large cut on the back of her head, consistent with being hit by a large cutting instrument, Snelgrove said.
Montgomery was taken into custody after officers determined he had attempted to destroy physical evidence at the scene, according to a news release.
Clausen’s body has been sent to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, Snelgrove said.
