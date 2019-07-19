LAKE JACKSON — A Lake Jackson man faces two child pornography-related felony counts after police found downloaded videos on his computer, court documents indicate.
Shenxu Gao, 24, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree felony promotion of child pornography and third-degree felony possession of child pornography, online records show. He was released Thursday on bonds totaling $60,000, according to online records.
A Pearland detective who works with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found an IP address that had downloaded multiple videos of underage girls involved in sexual acts with men, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In late May, an agent checked the house in the 500 block of Southern Oaks Drive linked to the IP address to make sure there were no unsecure internet connections, the documents state.
On Monday, the detective secured a search warrant, according to the documents. He and other task force members executed the search warrant Tuesday, the documents state.
No one was home, but they entered the house through a window and found a Dell desktop computer along with Gao’s ID card and passport, the documents state.
The computer had a file-sharing program along with 30 videos of child pornography, according to the documents.
The agents went to find Gao at the Lake Jackson restaurant where he was working, the documents state.
Gao admitted to downloading child pornography, according to the documents.
Second-degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and third-degree felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
