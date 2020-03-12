RICHWOOD — It will cost significantly less than expected to bring the city’s water system into Texas Commission on Environmental Quality compliance, city leaders learned this week.
Strand Associates engineers came back with a $3.1 million estimate with 20 percent contingency, which is under budget, to make the necessary upgrades, Public Works Director Clif Custer told City Council during its meeting Monday.
The engineer-recommended water plant on the north side of the city will be funded by $4 million of voter-approved bonds.
“As of right now, summer 2021 is our estimated time of completion, and that’s a little bit behind as we were hoping for spring,” Custer said. “We’re working on meeting TCEQ standards.”
Engineers are determining whether a one of two wells that serve the city needs to be replaced or can be fixed, since it is functioning at 60 percent capacity, he said.
The city is also working on renovating the sewer lines and has $400,000 to spend on water-related projects, which Custer said he’s confident will make a big impact.
John Groberg with Grantworks presented a City of Richwood Sewer Improvement Project plan that outlines replacement and repair of sewer system infrastructure. A $602,578 grant from Hurricane Harvey recover funds being disbursed by the Texas General Land Office will pay for the work, which must be done in low- to moderate-income areas.
“This grant will serve 51 percent or higher of low-income communities that would benefit from this grant funding,” Groberg said.
The city has money to spend in other areas of the city that do not qualify as low-to-moderate income, Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
“Public Works has $60,000 yearly for specifically restricted fund balance for wastewater, rehabilitation, new infrastructure repairs, and related problems,” Custer said. “We do have a large eye on our problems.”
Finance Director Lindsay Koskiniemi presented a resolution amending the 2019-20 budget to allocate annual reimbursement from Brazoria County to the volunteer fire department for their call responses to unincorporated areas.
Historically, the county reimbursed $7,000 to the fire department for call response, and rather than split the money halfway between the city and the fire department, Koskiniemi recommended allocating all of the money to the fire department to help replace equipment lost or damaged during recent flooding.
“The equipment would be of great use for the fire department,” Koskiniemi said. “And the city would definitely benefit.”
Council was unanimously in favor of the resolution.
The city is also moving forward in the best, most efficient fashion possible for total reconstruction of affected roads, Custer said. Plans include roads in Oakwood Shores and elsewhere in Richwood.
“Everything in town that we are doing is complete reconstruction of roads,” Custer said.
Oakwood Shores resident Rory Escalante asked if the city will also fix the issues with ditches when redoing streets, since they overflow every time it rains, he said.
The city is in planning mode to fix the problem in the most effective way possible, Custer said.
“The one thing we can do is keep up with the roads, the integrity, but the rest of it, it’s just a little but beyond our control,” he said.
Plans to have an uninterrupted path for Polk Elementary School pedestrian traffic are in the works, including sidewalks along Oyster Creek Drive, Custer said.
The city is working on creating a comprehensive preventative maintenance plan for capital improvement projects. About $100,000 will be left over from the allotted funds, Custer said. This has to be done in a prioritized fashion so they do not end up in the same place they are now, he said.
