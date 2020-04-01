FREEPORT — The Coast Guard safely rescued five people from a disabled boat at the mouth of the Brazos River, according to a news release.
The disabled 18-foot vessel began taking on water at the mouth of the Brazos and drifting offshore Tuesday, the release from the U.S. Coast Guard states. Five boaters were on board and none were wearing life jackets, according to the release.
“This rescue is a good reminder that all persons aboard a vessel need to have a fully serviceable, easily accessible life jacket,” Lt. j.g. Terrell Sisk, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. said in a statemen. “These boaters were fortunate that our crews were able to reach them before they entered the water.”
The Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified and issued an urgent marine information broadcast. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Freeport Response Boat-Medium boat crew responded.
The Freeport boat crew found the disabled vessel and transferred the boaters onto the rescue boat. No one was injured and a commercial company successfully salvaged the vessel, the release states.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.