LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport Center Stages became the first membership group of the Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences to officially consolidate with the Center after a vote earlier this week.
Consolidation with the Center means Center Stages will formally dissolve its status as a nonprofit organization in order to come under the umbrella of the Center, which is also a nonprofit organization. A meeting Thursday was called to make the decision.
This process has been in the works for about three years, and originated due to funding issues, said Mary Meyers, Brazosport Center Stages’ Board of Directors president.
It’s been difficult for Center Stages to get grant funding to help support the Center because foundations to which they applied didn’t understand the structure, Meyers said. Center Stages doesn’t rent space from the Center, but to those foundations, that wasn’t clear, she said.
“It seemed like the Center was the landlord and we were renters,” she said. “So why should they give money to a landlord to fix up his building so he can make more money?”
This way, the Center can apply for grant funding and will be able to claim Center Stages as one of its programs, Meyers said. That should enable it to better qualify for and get the grants that are already available for arts organizations, which would allow the organization to do even more.
Center Stages will benefit from this arrangement just as much as BCFAS will, and that’s part of their focus going forward, Center for the Arts and Sciences Executive Director Wes Copeland said.
“I think we’re going to be able to add more value to these really valuable cultural programs that we have here in southern Brazoria County,” Copeland said. For many of these programs, the Center has served as a base of operations, “but now we’ll be able to support them a little more directly, through marketing and administrative funding,” he said.
The Center will be able to better help Center Stages and any other programs that choose to take this path, expand their potential and have an even more positive impact on the community, Copeland said.
“We wouldn’t be doing it if we didn’t think that was the case,” he said.
Center Stages, along with the other membership groups, will still function the same way they have been, except now they’ll operate as nonprofit parts of the Center rather than conducting business as their own entities, Meyers said.
“Center Stages is the first member group to attempt this, and we hope that each will follow us,” Meyers said.
Center Stages’ assets will be turned over to the Center but will still be used for Center Stages’ operating budget, Meyers confirmed.
“We will definitely have our say in how those funds are used,” she said.
As for Center Stages’ board of directors, it will now be considered more of an advisory board but will remain heavily involved with the program. The governing board will become the Brazosport Fine Arts Council Board of Trustees. Several members of the board of directors have been voted onto the Center’s Board of Trustees, and will have committee responsibilities within the Center, Meyers said.
The casual volunteer or visitor might not see any change whatsoever, Copeland said. All of the programs people love, including plays, planetarium shows and museum exhibits, will continue to operate as they already do, he said.
The hope is there will be more that Center Stages, and the Center as a whole, will be able to do for the community moving forward.
“We love the Center, and we just think it gives a heart to this community,” Meyers said. “We really appreciate what we have and want to keep it and make it better. There are so many more things we can do. We have big plans for the future.”
