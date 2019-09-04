RICHWOOD — A Bay City man died at CHI St. Luke's Health Brazosport hospital in Lake Jackson after the ambulance in which he was riding Wednesday morning and another vehicle collided at an intersection, Richwood police said.
Donald Willis, 44, might have died from a medical issue rather than injuries suffered in the crash, Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton said, but an autopsy will be performed.
The ambulance was on its way from Matagorda to Galveston County when the collision happened at 6:23 a.m. Wednesday, Skelton said. The ambulance's emergency lights were activated and its driver and checked to make sure it was safe to enter the intersection at FM 2004 and Highway 288-B, Skelton said. After proceeding into the intersection, a 52-year-old Clute man driving a Ford F-250 pickup struck the ambulance, he said.
The F-250 driver had a green light, Skelton said.
All other people in the ambulance received minor injuries, Skelton said. The crash remains under investigation.
