CLUTE — Changes in the state school funding formula allowed Brazosport ISD to cut its tax rate while adding 51 positions and giving each employee an average 3.3 percent increase in their pay grades.
The district’s board of trustees passed the district’s budget as expected this week, meaning they compressed the tax rate by 7 cents to comply with House Bill 3.
“House Bill 3, for the property tax to be lowered 7 cents is really amazing. That is what we had been advocating for for years,” Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Trustees unanimously accepted the tax rate of $1.1853 per $100 of appraised property value, down from $1.2553 last year, District Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said. This means the owner of a property valued at $100,000 will save about $70 a year with an unchanged property value.
The school district is expected to bring about $10.3 million less in maintenance and operations revenue next fiscal year, but the district’s recapture payments were reduced by about $8 million, Kelley said.
“Due to House Bill 3, we’re paying $22 million less than what we would have paid under the old law,” Kelley said about the recapture payments.
The district will send about $27 million back to the state for its recapture payment this year, officials said.
The district also gets $11.3 million in additional state funding from HB 3, she said.
The bill lessened the state’s overreliance of local property taxpayers and increased the state’s share of local school funding, Massey said.
The overall combined general, debt service and food service funds total $196.7 million for next fiscal year, which starts today, Kelley said. The general fund totals $154.9 million, she said.
Board President Mason Howard is most excited about the passage of the $267 million bond to build new schools without the tax rate going up, he said.
“It’s a win-win for everybody, especially the kids,” Howard said.
The district is in a better overall budget position than when he became a trustee about nine years ago, he said. That was a tough time when the district had to cut about 150 positions, Howard said.
Brazosport ISD not only has added those back, but they are adding even more, he said.
“More adults to students, so you have a lower adult to student ratio is just good for the kids,” Howard said.
Some of the budget improvements are a direct result of Chapter 313 agreements and influx from industry, he said.
Of the 51 new positions, most are teachers, Kelley said. There are seven new pre-kindergarten teachers for the full-day program at T.W. Ogg Elementary School, as well as two gifted and talented teachers there, she said.
The district expanded the STREAM program to Velasco, Gladys Polk, Ogg and Madge Griffith elementary schools and added four teachers for that, Kelley said.
The district added four licensed professional counselors to provide support to students, Kelley said. They also increased the number of special education teachers and paraprofessionals by 14, she said.
“They’re all campus-based positions,” Kelley said.
The 3 percent increase to the midpoint will apply to all the pay structures, including administration, paraprofessionals, clerical and auxiliary.
The average increase to teacher and librarian steps will be 3.3 percent, according to a presentation at a previous board meeting. In accordance with HB 3, teachers with five or more years of experience will have additional increases in their pay scales, the presentation states.
Of the $3.1 million in increases, $1.7 million will be applied to teacher salaries, $1.2 million will go to other employee salaries and $250,000 will go to stipend adjustments.
“Great things are happening at BISD,” Howard said.
