DANBURY — Danbury ISD Board of Trustees focused on the future at their most recent meeting, namely the new elementary school and who will be leading the district in the coming years.
The board approved several orders regarding the construction of Danbury Elementary School and began preparing for an extensive superintendent search.
Two change orders were approved at the meeting Thursday regarding Danbury Elementary construction, which came from the contractor and were given to the architect and school district to track changes happening to the building from which dollars are being spent, Assistant Superintendent Sherry Phillips said.
“(The change orders) provide an approval process for the school district and document changes for any and all work performed by the construction company,” Phillips said.
The board approved the installation of trench drains at the exterior doors, costing $19,287, the electrical revisions of a scoreboard in a gymnasium and the addition of a fence around the cooler and freezer condensing units located outside of the building, costing a total of $15,727 for the two, Phillips said.
Danbury Elementary School is projected to be ready for opening and occupation by August 2020, she said.
The board also approved an equalization payment to the architects for their 6 percent fees, Phillips said. When the school was moved to a different building site, the cost of the project increased due to changes the architects made.
“The architects had been billing based on estimated costs,” Phillips said. “This payment was the settle up for the difference between actual cost and estimated cost regarding the architects’ 6 percent fee for revisions based on the cost for moving building sites.”
The board also began preparing for its superintendent search.
With the resignation of Superintendent Greg Anderson, Butch Felkner, a Texas Association of School Boards representative, spoke to the board about a tentative timeline of what a superintendent search looks like since TASB will be performing Danbury’s search.
Felkner has been with TASB for 12 1/2 years and has conducted approximately 140 superintendent searches, he said. Danbury’s search will take about 120 calendar days.
“I will tell you, over the years of doing this, that your family is going to wonder who you are when you come back in the house,” Felkner said to the board. “This is going to be an extensive and intensive process ... It’s well worth the time.”
The board worked to firm up the calendar for the search.
“TASB will help the board through the many meetings they have scheduled, and the community through surveys and a face to face meeting, to gather information for what they are looking for in the next superintendent,” Sherry Phillips said.
Phillips will serve as acting superintendent until the board hires a superintendent.
