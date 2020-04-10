ROSHARON — Prisoners are used to being locked down and isolated, but not in this way.
Three state prisons in Brazoria County are under lockdown after more than a 1,000 inmates and employees in each Rosharon unit were exposed to the novel coronavirus, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials said. The prisoners and staff in the Stringfellow, Darrington and Ramsey units are among those at 15 prisons statewide placed under tighter restrictions because of someone in its walls testing positive for COVID-19.
Stringfellow has been the hardest hit in the county with five inmates infected. The prison also has more than 1,000 inmates under medical restriction and eight people under isolation.
Ramsey has had one employee test positive who is under self-isolation, prison officials said. Darrington has the highest number of people under restriction with 1,425 inmates after two inmates tested positive. Three inmates are under isolation.
The Clemens unit in Brazoria has been largely unaffected with just one inmate under restriction, according to department numbers.
Positive cases will not affect when inmates are released by the state prison system, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta.
“We won’t see any prisoners at Walmart or H-E-B,” Sebesta said.
The county is not made aware of the descriptions of the patients behind bars because the TDCJ handles all the investigations regarding inmates and their staff, Sebesta said.
In order to contain the spread, state prisons have divided their inmates into two respective categories — medical restriction and medical isolation, Director of Communications Jeremy Desel said. People under medical restriction are healthy people who were believed to have been in contact with the virus while people under medical isolation are sick or possibly contagious that have yet to test positive, Desel said.
Those under restriction will receive twice-daily temperature checks, Desel said.
The agency also announced a partnership with the University of Texas Medical Branch and Texas Tech University Health Science Center that will provide two hotlines for family members to check on the well-being of inmates and one, the release said.
The UTMB number is 409-747-2727 and the TTUHSC number is 806-743-3285. Both will be active from 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays starting today. Updates will be released only if the inmate authorizes a designated family member to the information, the release said.
The TDCJ will also provide a Patient Liaison Program to contact state leadership offices, advocacy groups and attorneys, the release said.
Correctional staff at the units and patrol officers on the field are all provided with and are required to wear cotton masks, Desel said.
