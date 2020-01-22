Fundraiser to help pay for Emilee Taft funeral
A GoFundMe drive has been started to help pay for the funeral expenses of Emilee Taft. Taft, 26, died in a car crash Friday, leaving behind three daughters.
As of Tuesday afternoon, $7,600 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
The funds raised will go directly to Emilee’s parents, Mike and Laura Taft, according to the GoFundMe page. Money left over from the funeral expenses will go toward the care of her three daughters.
Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-emilee-taft-funeral-expenses.
Man in jail after barricade situation
The man charged with injuring a child Friday morning in Angleton remains in the Brazoria County jail on bonds totaling $50,000, according to online jail records.
James Hoffman, 40, surrendered peacefully after the Angleton Police Department and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office spent more than four hours persuading him to leave his home in the 1000 block of Shady Oaks Drive, Angleton Police Lt. Lupe Valdez said.
Angleton investigators received a phone call from Hoffman’s wife shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, alerting them that her husband was not acting right and spoke about having weapons, Sgt. Cameron Parsons said.
If convicted of the third-degree felony, Hoffman faces up to five years in prison.
Second accused car burglar charged
Lake Jackson police arrested 17-year-old Taylor Lanis Armstrong, who faces 13 charges of burglary of a vehicle, court documents show. Burglary of a vehicle is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail for each charge, but she also faces a state-jail felony theft charge, punishable by up to two years in jail.
Police connected Armstrong to the 25 vehicles burglarized at Clute and Lake Jackson hotels in November, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said.
Todderiq Rose, 25, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with burglary of a vehicle with two or more prior convictions, a state-jail felony.
They both remained at Brazoria County jail Tuesday, online records show, Armstrong on a $15,000 bond and Rose on a $10,000 bond.
