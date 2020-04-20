ANGLETON
Tyler Leach’s wife Crystal is expecting his first child, and from the beginning, Tyler wanted to be as involved as possible. Coronavirus has made that complicated.
“It’s my second pregnancy, but it’s his first,” Crystal Leach said of her husband. “In the beginning he was real active, like, any little appointment, he was gonna be there — that’s what he wanted to do. Now he can’t. They won’t let him back for a basic appointment, they won’t let him back for an ultrasound. I’m hoping this is gone by the time we deliver.”
She will deliver by C-section, and her biggest fear is that Tyler won’t be allowed to be with her for the surgery, which has already been the case for a friend of hers, she said. Crystal’s due date is Aug. 1, but their son, Edward Gean Leach, is growing quickly and she may have to deliver as early as the beginning of July, she said.
An early delivery was the outcome of Crystal’s first pregnancy, for which her mom was there, she said. While she hopes that her husband will be allowed to stay with her, she’s also going to need her mom, she said.
Her understanding is that Tyler will be allowed in the hospital room, but not in the operating room, she said.
In the event that either — or both — are not allowed to be present for the surgery, “that’s going to be scary,” Crystal said. “It’s hard to do a C-section, so I need somebody there, first, but I want him to be able to be a part of that. It’s his first child.”
Knowing she may not have much of a choice, though, Crystal feels that as long as Tyler can be with her in some way, that’ll be OK, she said. She remains hopeful that the number of coronavirus recoveries will continue to rise.
“Because as of right now, here, they are allowing the husband in,” she said. “And I’m delivering here in Angleton, so I’m hoping it’ll stay like that.”
Tyler Leach is determined.
“I’m not gonna miss his birth,” he said.
He’s already had to miss out on a lot, not being allowed back for doctor’s appointments and ultrasounds.
“It sucks,” Tyler said. “She had to go to Galveston to get the ultrasound done, and she recorded it — she wasn’t supposed to — so I could see it. I wanted to be there.”
Tyler wants to be involved in this pregnancy, which is the opposite of what Crystal’s first pregnancy was like, she said.
“He’s invested,” she said. “He wants to be there, and he can’t.”
With the pandemic preventing in-person appointments, Crystal recently had her first telehealth visit, she said.
“I didn’t know how I would feel because you go to a doctor to be seen, to be examined,” Crystal Leach said. “So it’s like, how are you gonna know, is my blood pressure high? Is that OK? You know, preeclampsia — I don’t have a history of that but as an expectant mom, you worry about all the possibilities.”
The rest of her appointments, aside from any lab work, will be conducted over the phone “until I’m 36 weeks … and we’ll register at the hospital,” Crystal Leach said. “So hopefully in 10 weeks, corona will be gone.”
Despite their concerns about the birth, both parents are excited for the future with their son.
“I’ve wanted to start a family for a long time, and I always wanted a daughter first, but then, with Ryleigh, I got that, and now I have a son, too,” Tyler said. “I can’t wait to hold him.”
