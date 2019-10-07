SWEENY — Anyone can become a part of the Sweeny ISD legacy with personalized pavers to be placed in front of Sweeny High School, according to district officials.
The district is currently selling pavers of varying sizes to place around the flagpole next to Ashley Wilson Road. This project, titled the Paver Project, piggybacks off the Walk of Honor project that began in 2017, high school Principal William Mader said. Revenue from the pavers will be used to fund the Walk of Honor, which recognizes contributors to the school district.
Anyone can go online and order a paver. Sizes range from 4-by-8 inches to 8-by-8 inches. Prices range from $75 to $300 and are dependant on what is going to be engraved on the paver, according to a Paver Project pamphlet.
“Anybody can purchase them,” Mader said. “The ones that have shown interest are businesses since they can put their own personalized logo on there.
“But it can be current students, former students, alumni; they can purchase them for their loved ones that may have passed … There is a review process of course, but people can buy them individually or in groups,” Mader said.
If people want a paver larger than 8-by-8 inches or want to have a special logo engraved, they can contact the administration office, Mader said.
Larger pavers will have an effect on the price, Mader said.
The Walk of Honor forms a circle around the flagpole and leaves an area of grass directly around the pole. About 800 pavers will form a rectangle in that area. Some bricks will form a gray S for Sweeny within the pattern of the pavers, Mader said.
About 130 pavers will need to be sold in to pay for the startup cost of the project. But after that, all proceeds will contribute to the annual engraving of the Walk of Honor pillars, Walk of Honor Committee member Bill Long said.
Each year, three honorees are chosen to be recognized as successful contributors to the Sweeny ISD legacy by having their name and story engraved onto a pillar along the Walk of Honor. The first three honorees were recognized in 2018.
The district currently has 15 pillars placed around the flagpole, with six displaying honorees. Once all 15 pillars have been engraved, revenue from the Paver Project will also aid in the expansion of the Walk of Honor and the installation of more pillars, Mader said.
Another goal of this project is to promote student involvement. The Walk of Honor Committee has just brought the first student onto the board. A group of students digitally designed the flyers to promote the Paver Project and once pavers start getting installed, students will get a chance to help with the construction as well, Mader said.
Those who wish to purchase a paver can go to sweenyisd.org to order online or to print out a form that they can fill out and send in with a check.
