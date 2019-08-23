ANGLETON — As Brazoria County Gathering Place Interfaith Ministries kicks off the return of its weight loss program targeting metabolic syndrome, its organizers are learning from previous mistakes.
After five experimental Meta Camp classes were offered in Alvin and Angleton earlier this year, the Gathering Place is bringing back the weight loss program in a new two-month format beginning Sept. 12 in Angleton. Classes meet 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 and 26 and Oct. 10 and 24 at the Gathering Place office, 200 E. Mulberry in Angleton.
The new wave of the Meta Camp classes will be in a smaller room and will be more intimate, said Brenda Maust, founder of the Gathering Place.
“Something as personal as weight loss, people are not comfortable in a classroom setting,” she said. “I am very, very confident that people are really going to like this.”
Metabolic syndrome is a cluster of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes, Maust said.
High blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, diabetes and carrying weight around the belly — any three of these five conditions indicate a person has the syndrome.
The Gathering Place started the program, designed for people aged 55-plus with metabolic syndrome, after a recent study concluded the conditions lead to a higher risk factor for dementia than age, Maust said.
According to the American Heart Association, 47 million Americans have metabolic syndrome, so the time to continue these classes is now, Maust said.
She feels confident about the new format of the Meta Camp program and believes she made a few mistakes with the first round of classes, Maust said.
“I had originally set it up for six months,” she said. “Once a month every six months. I found out you can’t do that, not with weight loss. People need more support than that. So I squished it down and it’s four classes over a two-month period. Once every two weeks.”
There are different types of dementia and it’s important for the public to take memory tests and other types of medical screenings sooner rather than later so people can get treatment, said Dale Libby, CEO of the Gathering Place.
In a study published last fall, Dale Bredesen’s team at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA partnered with 15 other research teams in the U.S. and Australia to reverse cognitive decline in 100 patients, Libby said.
Bredesen is the Alzheimer’s researcher who led the UCLA team who helped reverse symptoms of Alzheimer’s in 9 of 10 patients in a study published in 2014, Libby said.
Bredesen’s research further stresses the importance of having the Gathering Place continue their programs, such as creating an early Stage Coach program, Libby said.
Early Stage Coaches Inc., an affiliate of The Gathering Place, is a program which aims to improve short-term memory in early-stage Alzheimer’s patients, Libby said.
Coaches work closely with patients and caregivers for two hours weekly for 10 weeks to improve their memory, Libby said.
Having lost weight himself, he knows it is doable to eat better, be healthier and get checked out early, Libby said.
“There is a tremendous amount of things that can be done with just the lifestyle stuff that we are looking at and talking about,” he said.
Registration for the Meta Camp is limited to 10 people per class. The course is free with a $15 materials fee. For information or to register, call Maust at 979-849-5051.
