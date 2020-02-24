If I had been introduced to the story of Benjamin Harrison when I was in high school a few eons ago, my perfectly literal question would probably have been worded in the vernacular of the day: “Is this guy for real?”
While I might phrase it a bit differently today, the very real question remains: Did he actually exist?
There is no doubt that he did, according to the book “Victorian Lady on the Texas Frontier,” the diary of Ann Raney, edited by C. Richard King, published by the University of Oklahoma Press in 1971.
Ann and Mary were the daughters of an English family who had moved to Brazoria County prior to Texas’s independence from Mexico.
A footnote on page 145 of the book states that in a ceremony held at Brazoria in 1834, Mary Raney, who was Ann Raney’s seventeen-year-old sister, married Harrison, who at thirty-three was almost twice her age.
Soon afterward, according to this source, Harrison sent Mary to Ohio, where she remained until after his death in 1840. Mary subsequently remarried, died of consumption in 1853, and was buried in New Orleans.
Prior to this book’s publication, however, early Texas historian Clarence Wharton had expressed his dubiety about Harrison’s existence.
After considering entries in the diary written by William Fairfax Gray, in which Dr. Harrison’s capture and release of Mexican General Jose de Urrea is mentioned, Wharton wrote that he had strong suspicions that Harrison ever existed in Texas.
Even more serious were Wharton’s doubts concerning the veracity of the supposed Harrison claim to being the son of a United States President.
According to the account in Gray’s diary, when Dr. Harrison rode from a Mexican camp after capture by soldiers, he was accompanied by another American prisoner, Ben Mordaci of Richmond, Va., as his servant.
Mordaci, who was then a private in the company of Georgia troops led by Bullock, had escaped from the slaughter of Fannin’s men, and was chosen by Harrison to accompany him.
Wharton’s justifiable confusion regarded the absence of information available in a situation involving the fate of a man related to General Harrison, runner-up to Martin Van Buren for the office of U.S. president.
Surely, his supposed connection to someone then considered “one of the most prominent figures in the United States,” would have been worthy of mention — and advantageous to Mexico insofar as political pressure was concerned — had he been involved.
Further, Wharton notes, when General Harrison defeated Van Buren for the U.S. Presidency in the following election, the story of a close relative’s release would have resurfaced.
Despite extensive research, however, Wharton was unable to find any mention other than this diary entry by Fairfax Gray, concerning Dr. Harrison’s venture into Texas history.
Although Gray was not in the army, he was at Washington-on-the-Brazos when Texas’s provisional government was established. He joined Texas President David Burnet and his interim cabinet when they fled from the approach of Santa Anna and his army.
Wharton freely admitted that Gray’s record of what he had seen and heard while in Texas had been faithfully recorded, and considered this diary “one of the most interesting and dependable sources of information about those stormy days,” he was able to find.
He was equally candid, however, concerning his doubts about references to Dr. Harrison.
Even so, Wharton continued to seek more information about this story, and found a letter written by James W. Robinson, formerly the lieutenant governor of Texas’s first provisional government, and later the acting interim governor.
Addressed to David G. Burnet, this letter was a heartfelt indictment of the slaughter of the Mexican troops led by James W. Fannin after their honorable surrender.
It notes that “General William Henry Harrison had a son, a Doctor Harrison, (who had been) recently inhumanly butchered at Victoria.”
At that time, according to the letter, this Doctor Harrison “was not in arms or in any hostile attitude whatsoever.” It also notes that this Doctor Harrison’s father should be informed of Benjamin’s fate.
If this letter was delivered to Burnet, Wharton notes, it “must have reached Harrisburg about the same time that ‘Doctor Harrison’ came, and they were both in Lynchburg on April 15.”
Another of the accounts mentioning Dr. Harrison was given by Herman Ehrenberg, according to Wharton’s extensive research. Ehrenberg had given “quite a lively narrative” of Dr. Harrison, who was with Urrea at the time Ehrenberg was recaptured on the Navidad, according to Ehrenberg’s letter.
This describes Dr. Harrison as having been “a very peculiar person” whose appearance on the prairie up to 1842, when the information was written, had been a riddle.
According to Ehrenberg, it had been long proven that the supposed Harrison “was not the son of old General Harrison,” although his real identity, and the reason “why he was wandering around alone in the wild West is yet to be solved.”
The supposed Harrison had persuaded Urrea to issue an amnesty proclamation to the colonists, and to send him ahead to present it to them, according to Ehrenberg’s research.
He said that Dr. Harrison was heckled and ridiculed by the colonists when he spoke warmly about Urrea’s “greatness and goodness,” and had barely succeeded in persuading them not to ride him out of Texas on a rail.
At this point, Ehrenberg said, the man he called Dr. X “scampered on east,” after which “no one ever heard who he was, what he was, where he went, or from whence he came.”
The Texas army’s defeat of Santa Anna at San Jacinto on April 21, 1836, and the capture of Santa Anna filled newspapers for many weeks thereafter, leaving no space for further coverage of a man Wharton had called “The Phantom Dr. Harrison.”
A column called “Texas Items,” which appeared in the “Louisiana Courier” on June 21, 1836, briefly mentioned his name once more. This story stated that the only trace of him was “after he went down on the steamboat on the morning of April 16,” about the time that Fairfax Gray left Texas, en route to Louisiana.
Wharton had managed to find this brief mention, and included it in his column, “Remember Goliad.”
Quoting from that column, Wharton stated that “Young Zavala and Doctor Harrison, (son of General Harrison), came as passengers on the ‘Good Hope.’”
It seemed more than a little surprising, Wharton wrote, that so little attention had been paid to the son of a man who “next to General (Andrew) Jackson was the outstanding living military character” in the United States at that time.
Wharton had difficulty accepting that Dr. Harrison’s reportedly “miraculous escape” from the Goliad massacre and his release by Mexican General Jose Urrea would have been so quickly forgotten if residents of the era had accepted that they were actually true.
Next week: Harrison’s land grant remained unclaimed.
