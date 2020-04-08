GALVESTON — The University of Texas Medical Branch this weekend began conducting coronavirus tests from which it can get results in 30 minutes, officials said.
The tests, while still only for select people, are an important next step toward understanding how the virus is spreading in Galveston County, officials said.
From Friday to Monday afternoon, the medical branch had conducted 400 rapid tests, chief medical officer Dr. Gulshan Sharma said.
The medical branch still is conducting the slower tests, which take about eight hours to process, because the faster tests are in limited supply, Sharma said.
“It’s a game-changer,” Sharma said.
If physicians know quickly whether a patient is negative for coronavirus, then health care workers don’t have to waste valuable personal protective gear such as gowns and masks when treating the patient, Sharma said.
The protective gear has been in short supply since the outbreak of the virus, leading hospitals around the county to conserve.
The other tests are slower, in part, because the Galveston National Lab will only process 92 samples at once to avoid wasting materials, Sharma said.
The rapid tests are limited to only those who really need them, such as health care providers, first responders, pregnant women or patients who need an immediate procedure, Sharma said.
After that, all hospitalized patients will be eligible for the testing, he said.
The next step would be offering testing for some asymptomatic patients, Sharma said.
“That could be some of the individuals that are spreading it,” Sharma said.
West Isle Urgent Care, 2027 61st St., doesn’t have the faster test yet but has an order in and is waiting for shipments, medical director Dr. Ted Zompa said.
When West Isle Urgent Care gets materials for a sample analysis device called ID Now, which is usually used to test for illnesses such as the flu or strep throat, it will be able to get results in 15 minutes, Zompa said.
West Isle likely would only test first responders who need a fast turnaround on their results, he said.
The benefit of the faster testing at a clinic, as well as in a hospital, is that patients don’t have to spend time in the emergency room, where there likely are more sick people, Zompa said.
The medical branch hopes to soon increase testing capacity again so that more people, even those without symptoms, can be tested. But for now, people should follow their doctor’s recommendations on whether or not they need to get tested, Sharma said.
“People should not be demanding that they need a faster test,” Sharma said. “Let their provider make the decision.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.