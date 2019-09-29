Middle school is a time for change — not just physical, exhaustive, hormonal changes — but separating from the comforts and familiarity elementary school once offered. It’s a time when kids are transitioning and maturing, while not yet knowing who they are.
The factors that make middle school — defined as those in grades six through eight — such a trying time also contribute to why school districts see increases in fighting, gossiping and disciplinary issues in that age group, a report from Psychology Today asserts.
“At least during the first year or two of middle school, most students go through times of feeling socially insecure and emotionally vulnerable on that account,” the report states.
Brazoria County Youth and Family Counseling Services is tracking behavioral trends in that age group because it’s such a transitional period, CEO Bettye Smith said. The children go from a very structured environment to being asked to navigate new territory, Smith said.
“I mean, just looking at being teacher-led from one place to another in elementary school,” Smith said. “Now they’re responsible for getting themselves from classroom to classroom — it’s just a time of them receiving additional responsibility, which is one thing that may be important in that time as well.”
With more responsibility added to their shoulders on top of biological changes, tensions can build, causing additional stress, Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said.
“I was a middle school teacher and middle school principal,” Hill said. “I actually love that age group. But the thing about that age group is they’re going through so many life changes. They’re also going through what I refer to as an identity period and trying to figure out who they are, but also laying the stake in the ground about who they are among their peers.”
There’s no rulebook that says kids have to have a horrible middle school experience, Hill said. But they still need direction from educators and parents, he said.
“What I really liked about that age group was they’re mature enough to engage in some real-world conversations and their minds were still moldable,” Hill said. “Another thing is that middle school is kind of a launching pad. Students delve deeper into passions, whether that be football, volleyball, student groups or choir.”
While school districts may group middle school students together differently — whether it be grades five and six alone or grades six through eight — Hill said there are benefits and research to support the sixth- through eighth-grade model.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey agrees with Hill in this regard.
“Creating a developmentally responsive culture is more important than grade configuration,” Massey said.
COMMUNICATION IS KEY
Additionally, a strong support system from both parents and educators as well as maintaining open communication lines is one way students can feel confident about all the changes in their lives, said Allison Jasso, Brazosport ISD’s coordinator of guidance and counseling.
“Having students gain more independence and ownership for their learning is important at this point in their educational career,” Jasso said in an email. “However, it is still important that parents remain engaged in the process. For the social/emotional side, it is important for parents to help their child maintain their resilience even when faced with challenges.”
“Keeping the lines of communication open with their child is also very important for parents to do so that the child feels as though they can speak to their parents when they are faced with obstacles, peer issues, etc.,” Jasso said.
Communication is especially vital as some studies show middle school-aged students experiencing an increase in anxiety and depression, experts at the American Psychological Association reported.
“Many psychologists who study childhood education believe that an important key is how children think about their own intelligence and abilities,” the report states. “If a child thinks of his or her intelligence as fixed — ‘I’m either this dumb or this smart’ — he or she will avoid tasks that challenge their ability or risk failure, and only choose to work on problems that they already know how to solve. Parents and teachers can help children to build resilience skills to better help them adjust in their new social or academic settings.”
SOCIAL OPPORTUNITIES
With readily available internet access and social media, middle school students should focus their time and energy with peer group activities and clubs, Massey said.
“We stress the importance of student clubs and organizations along with extracurricular activities,” Massey said. “They need and want to be connected. We want to help provide that positive connection for them. The connection with a positive peer group and adult can have a great influence on students.”
“This is also why it is so important for parents to monitor students’ phone activity and social media access. Students can be exposed to and influenced too much more now through a phone than ever before,” Massey said.
While humans experience several transitional stages throughout their life, middle school tends to be one of the more delicate and trying of these transitions, research shows.
Along with positive encouragement along the way, the American Psychological Association reported that parents and educators can make one thing clear during this awkward time.
“Help them problem-solve, but let them figure out possible solutions, with your guidance,” the report states. “Encourage them to reach out with questions and for support. The key message is, ‘You are not alone.’”
