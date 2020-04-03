It might be due to this week’s cloudy weather, but since Freeport, Surfside Beach and Brazoria County closed beaches to vehicles, city officials report peaceful sights of the sand.
County Judge Matt Sebesta looks forward to reopening all beaches after smartly tackling the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
“Once we see the flattening of the curve, the beaches will reopen,” Sebesta said. “But right now, the order runs through April for Brazoria County beaches to remain closed.”
Texas Department of Public Safety erected signs to discourage people from taking a trip to Brazoria County’s beaches.
“We have signs going north on 288 and into Houston that our partners at TxDot were doing very well getting there,” Sebesta said.
Surfside Beach beaches were closed to vehicular traffic late Saturday.
“We’re just going to try and curb this disease the best that we can, like the president advises us to do,” Surfside Head of Tourism Michelle Booth said. “As to whether we will begin blocking pedestrian traffic or not, that’s to be decided at our special city council meeting.”
That online meeting will be at 5 p.m. today to discuss extending beach closures, and anyone is invited to attend virtually, Surfside Beach Mayor Larry Davison said. The link to join is available at surfsidetx.org.
Closing pedestrian access to the beach seems like an extreme measure, Davison said.
“I don’t think that closing pedestrian traffic is on the table at all,” he said. “The reason we had to close is because after all of the beaches were closed, we were worried that everyone would migrate from other areas over to Surfside.”
It was the right time to close vehicular traffic, he said.
Surfside will have to do something to control the crowds soon as the weather gets sunnier, Davison said.
“One of the things we’ll do possibly in the interim period during May is that we’ll function on a capacity period,” Davison said. “It’s been a common practice for us to control the capacity of the beach.”
Freeport closed its beaches March 26 following COVID-19 diagnoses within the city.
“As elected officials, we have a responsibility to our citizens and we hold a public trust for them, and part of that public trust if to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our citizens,” Freeport Mayor Brooks Bass said.
Freeport decided to close their beaches based upon their interpretation of CDC regulations, state executive orders and county disaster declaration, Brooks said.
“We also closed based upon our concern of folks from outside of Freeport coming down to use the beach during this major health crisis,” Brooks said. “Certainly we will open our beaches back up once all of this passes.”
