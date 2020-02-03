When whole families are involved in social events, enjoyment is found in vastly different ways by those of different ages. This is clear in a copy of a 1938 feature story from The Freeport Facts I happened upon in my files.
While Confederate veterans argued about the conduct of engagements during “The War,” their daughters and granddaughters sought companions — and conversations — with those of their own age.
The story written by Mrs. Humphries of Alvin about one such gathering makes that clear, as she recalled years later how she and a friend had “ached with boredom” at listening to old men’s tales during a veterans’ gathering at Mill Crossing on Chocolate Bayou.
She recalled coming to life, however, at the sight of a certain young man, driving “a rubber-tired buggy with bright red wheels, yellow buggy whip and a high-stepping bay horse.”
She wrote that this rig was piloted into the reunion grounds “by a grinning, sunburned driver who wore a high rubber collar, purple armbands and a narrow brimmed straw hat with a brilliant blue band.”
The young man aboard “was known as my beau because we sat together on a few hayrides and he had walked home with me from prayer meeting a few times,” she wrote. “He saw us and waved. While he tied his horse, we absent-mindedly drifted in his direction.” He offered to buy them a soft drink, and as they sipped their sodas, “he displayed his wit by ‘joshing’ with the soda clerk,” she remembered, adding that she and her friend “were convulsed with appreciative giggles.”
Once they finished, he treated them to a second soda, and the girls “playfully put chunks of ice down one another’s backs,” properly launching their day.
Nearby, “Two old ladies met by the speaker’s stand, stared for a moment, then fell into one another’s arms,” saying as they looked at one another that it had been 40 years since they had been together.
Exchanging memories, the old women spoke of “that Sunday morning when we tied our babies to a tree, got out our saddle horses, and ran races up and down the road,” forgetting about cooking dinner.
“Yes, and Ma was so scandalized when she came home from church she said she never had heard of young married women acting so undignified,” one of them admitted.
Mrs. Humphries also recalled that “Gran’ma Booth, who had reached a great age, sat in her low-swung buggy. People swarmed around while she held court like a queen. She was a tiny creature with a strong, sweet face, rosy, and wrinkled as parchment.”
One old gentleman told his wife of his pleasure at visiting with a friend he hadn’t seen since they were boys in Brazoria, adding that his friend “has gotten so old,” obviously not admitting that he had aged, as well.
Mrs. Humphries also observed young men with their hair parted in the center, sweating under high collars and girls who could break wild horses and cook for a gang of cow punchers, who “pretended to be almost infirm while their escorts piloted them through the crowd, holding gingerly to the points of their elbows.”
The crowd came to attention when the “Silver Cornet Band” struck up their rendition of “Dixie”, then tossed their hats into the air and howled, she wrote.
“There was a roll of drums, and the master of ceremonies announced, ‘Dinner’s ready, Folks, come and get it.’” With a yell, the crowd “gathered around a long table where barbecue and pickles, salad, sandwiches and huge cakes were spread in tempting array.”
One of the veterans present commented, “This is lots better fare than we had at Chancellorsville. Remember how we had to eat corn the Yankees’ horses left?”
The reply was swift, “Yeah, and ate green persimmons for dessert.”
The silver-haired minister’s prayer was prolonged, and Mrs. Humphries remembered his cultured voice droning on and on before the crowd could eat. Once they were stuffed, the picnickers “struggled to stand erect and repack their baskets.”
A patriotic program was presented, with “A silver-tongued politician from Angleton” pacing back and forth, shouting and waving his arms,” Mrs. Humphries remembered in the feature article she wrote so many years later.
Tacitly admitting youth in the past was as irreverent about historical events as those almost a century later, she recalled she and her friends made an effort to tune out his oratory.
Even so, she wrote, they could not fail to hear some of his phrases, such as “Chivalrous knights of the Southland – Fairest flowers of womanhood – Jefferson Davis – leader, patriot and martyr.”
Her beau whispered in response, “Jefferson Davis…. Wasn’t he one of those guys we studied about in history?
“Yeah,” she remembered replying. “I think he wanted to be king of something.”
When a representative of the picnic’s sponsor, the John A. Wharton Camp of United Daughters of the Confederacy, stepped up to speak, Mrs. Humphries and her female chum were entranced by her appearance,
Her hairstyle featured the latest fashion in pompadours, which dipped so far down that “it almost covered one eye,” Mrs. Humphries wrote, adding that the lady’s 16-gored skirt flared elegantly above her shoes, which were laced high around her ankles.
Both of the girls commented on the speaker’s appearance, wishing they could look like that. Although the woman’s voice carried “no farther than 10 feet,” those present gave a fine round of applause as she took her seat.
She was followed by “a girl in rumpled white linen,” whose lengthy recitation quickly revealed that she had “studied elocution a long time,” one of the girls said, suggesting that they watch the new speaker’s gestures.
“Throwing her weight forward on her right foot, setting her face into a mournful expression, the reader began,” with her subject centering about an old man who watched his son ride away to the Civil War.
“It was entitled ‘Goodbye, John. Take Keer of Yourself,’” and was presented so convincingly that Mrs. Humphries clearly remembered “the whole audience was sniffling,” after just a few minutes.
After music by that left even the Methodists and Baptists tapping their feet, the baseball game began. Mrs. Humphries’s beau “maneuvered the red-wheeled buggy into a good position” so he and the two girls could sit comfortably, “yelling until we were hoarse, stamping and kicking the dashboard when a favorite player made a run.”
Noting “Outfielders stumbled over wild myrtles and crayfish chimneys,” Mrs. Humphries wrote that most of the players were in their sock feet and that several umpires alternated in calling the game.
“Insults of an extremely personable nature were hurled back and forth between players and spectators,” she wrote. “The score was large, and the game was finally called off because it was time to go home to attend to the cows. Battered balls and mitts were assembled.
“Buggies and wagons were hastily packed and the grove rang with hearty farewells. The old soldiers were tired but jubilant. Above gray beards, their hats sat at rakish angles. Canes and sciatica had been forgotten.”
Calling back and forth about the pleasure of the day, they scattered “to all points of the compass,” Mrs. Humphries remembered. “Few of them saw Mill Crossing again. Perhaps on Fame’s Eternal Camping Ground, they meet again to ask, ‘Do you remember ... ?” And to swap yarns and give the Rebel yell.”
What a shame it is that in today’s fast-paced world there is no time for such occasions — or even for reading about each of them in such colorful detail.
