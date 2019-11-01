ANGLETON
Things got a little spooky at the Brazoria County Courthouse as trick-or-treaters dotted every floor of the building, ready to collect Halloween goodies.
The event brings area kids and families with a great turnout each year, said Sharon Trower, the Brazoria County public information officer. One of the best features of the occasion, though, is that it’s a safe space for families to come and enjoy the holiday with their kids without worrying about the weather and other factors, Trower said.
On each floor of the courthouse Thursday, baby sharks, superheroes, dinosaurs and even an avocado paraded the hallways collecting candy as employees stood in front of their offices-turned-haunted houses.
The tradition has been a part of the community for more than two decades and was initiated by former judge Terri Lee Mills, The Facts previously reported.
An effort to provide a worry-free environment for families and kids is what sparked the idea which has become a local tradition, courthouse employees said.
“It’s been crazy today, everyone’s on a sugar rush,” Assistant Human Resources Director Melissa Henken said. “We’re in a superhero kind of mood here in the HR department and that’s our set up.”
Several departments had themes for their Halloween displays, some more spooky than others. Flashing lights, scary sounds, skeletons, witches and clown decor added to the indoor event, which stayed busy all day Thursday, employees said.
“We have went here since I was probably like four,” said Matthew Baca, who was dressed as a police officer escorting his inmate-dressed mom.
“I like bringing them here because I feel it’s safe,” Carol Baca said. “It’s not at night where you’re going from house to house where the candy has to be checked. I think it’s a great opportunity for them to get to know the courthouse as well.”
Weather is another factor that makes the event such a convenient and fun way to celebrate the holiday without being exposed, Trower said.
“Especially with the weather going to be so cold tonight (Thursday), we were expecting quite a few people,” Trower said.
As the event winded down, happy faces wandered the halls as candy overflowed from bags and bowls, signaling a successful day of Halloween fun.
“You know, we get a great turnout every year and this year hasn’t been any different,” Trower said.
