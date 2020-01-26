The influenza virus is “taking a toll” on people this year, UTMB Angleton-Danbury Doctor Peter Edemekong said.
The doctor has seen influenza A and influenza B, which comes with symptoms including fatigue, sore throat, cough, chills, fever and body aches, he said.
Flu activity is high across Brazoria County, which is expected to last into the coming weeks, county health officials said.
“Reports of influenza and influenza-like illness have increased this week compared to last week,” Surveillance Specialist Sarah Littlejohn said in a prepared statement Friday.
Brazoria County has had similar rates of influenza A and influenza B, according to the statement.
As of Friday, no influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in Brazoria County for the 2019/2020 flu season, she said in the statement.
According to a statewide report produced Friday, there have been 13 pediatric deaths from the flu since October. Three of those were this month, the report states. The report reflects data collected Jan. 12 through 18.
There had been 1,748 deaths attributed to an underlying or contributing cause of pneumonia or influenza, the report states. That contributes to a mortality rate of 35 per 1,000 people 65 or older, according to the report.
The influenza activity level reported to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has been “widespread” for weeks but has declined since late December. The number of positive tests has declined for the first two weeks of January, then increased again for the week of Jan. 12 through 18.
Influenza B was slightly more frequent than influenza A for the overall season, with 56.36 percent and 43.64 percent respectively, according to the report.
“The best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccine,” said Lanny Brown, a public health emergency preparedness manager for the county.
Yearly flu vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the statement.
If you don’t get the flu shot, the symptoms might be worse than if you didn’t get it, Edemekong said.
“We’ve seen cases when it gets really, really severe,” Edemekong said.
A person who does get the flu shot usually has a better outcome and recovery time than a person who did not get a vaccine, he said.
“I would encourage everyone in the community to get their flu vaccinations,” Edemekong said.
Flu season continues into February, so it’s not too late to get a shot, he said.
“Flu vaccinations do not make people sick,” he said.
In addition to getting a flu shot, residents can prevent the spread of flu by washing their hands often, avoiding touching their faces, avoiding contact with sick people, cleaning and disinfecting commonly used surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick, Littlejohn said in the statement.
