Some familiar names will be on the Ward A ballot when Freeport voters head to the polls in May.
Ward A Councilman Ken Green and Ward C Councilwoman Sandra Loeza have both filed to keep their spots, but have drawn at least one challenger each.
Melanie Oldham and Manning Rollerson, who have each run for city offices multiple times before, Jeff Pena and former councilman Larry McDonald are challenging Green for his seat.
Mario Muraira is challenging Loeza for her seat.
Freeport council members serve two-year terms for $100 a month, but voters could change that with another ballot measure in May.
Freeport voters also will have seven proposed charter amendments on the May 2 election, which city council approved in December. One of those measures would extend a council term to three years, which City Manager Tim Kelty said gives council members a better chance to accomplish things.
If voter-approved, another ballot measure would allow the city attorney to live outside of Brazoria County. The residency provision makes the field of city attorneys Freeport can choose from “very, very limited,” Kelty said.
Other changes the committee recommended include that all resolutions and ordinances adopted by the council should be published, election dates should be standardized in accordance with the state, the city can adopt, modify and carry out plans proposed by the Planning Commission, ordinances and adopted proposals can be maintained electronically and city boundaries should be updated.
ANGLETON ISD
Angleton ISD had some last-minute filers for board of trustee positions Friday, creating a contested election for the two spots up for election.
David Lackey Sr. is challenging incumbent Tommy Gaines this election cycle for Position 3, while Position 4 incumbent Bill Garwood is not seeking re-election.
Position 4 candidates include Joel McKinnon, Mike Sillavan and Michael Stroman.
Sillavan is making another run for the school board after serving one term on Angleton City Council. He served on the Angleton ISD Board of Trustees before that.
Lackey and Stroma both have made previous runs for school board, Lackey in 2018 and Stroman in 2019.
School board members serve three-year terms.
