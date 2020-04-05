Surfside Beach leaders canceled the special council meeting scheduled for Friday after the mayor extended the closure of the village beach to vehicles, making the meeting unnecessary.
Council agreed unanimously March 28 to bar vehicles from its coastline in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with council members reporting hundreds of out-of-town visitors in the village despite county social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Mayor Larry Davison decided to cancel the meeting based on the recommendations of the city’s attorney to go ahead and extend the closure of Surfside beaches to vehicular traffic as a public health and safety measure due to the novel coronavirus threat.
“The motion that we voted for didn’t have a date or time stamp, so after our city attorney cross-checked the language, he concluded that we did not need to meet,” Alderman Sean Robertson said Saturday.
“So why put the staff and everyone at risk to come together?”
The next scheduled council meeting will be April 14, Alderman Robbie Morris said.
“We are continuing with our beaches closed to vehicular traffic,” Alderman Gregg Bisso said. “As a matter of fact, I’m walking around to check that the barriers are still up and whatnot.”
Bisso recommends anyone with any question contact City Hall, and the city will respond as soon as possible
“We’re really just following what the county does, and when they have updates, we’ll follow,” Mayor pro tem Toni Capretta said.
LOWER DAILY COUNTS COULD BE MISLEADING
Eight more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed for the county — which is fewer than the numbers from the past few days, but people shouldn’t assume that’s a trend that will continue.
“I know the number is down a little bit today, but I don’t want anyone to read anything into that,” Sebesta said.
The labs that report results have been a little bit slower, which could contribute to the daily tally of people who have contracted coronavirus is down, he said.
Among the infected announced Saturday is the first confirmed case for Iowa Colony, a man in his 40s who is recovering at home in isolation.
Of the 144 cases of COVID-19 reported for Brazoria County, 18 people required hospitalization and one person died.
Five more recoveries have been confirmed, for a county total of 25, and those people have been released from isolation.
“It’s always great to have recoveries,” Sebesta said.
He hopes to see more people recover as time goes on, and reiterated the importance of taking precautions and social distancing.
“Stay away from other people,” he said.
Richwood man tests positive for COVID-19
The city announced Friday that a Richwood man in his 30s tested positive for the novel coronavirus, correcting an earlier announcement that showed him to be a Clute resident.
The man tested positive March 23.
The discovery of the correct city is part of a concerted effort by the county to properly place people with their hometowns, Sebesta said.
“We put a crew together to address this, and then we went back in and looked at the first 123 cases, as of Friday,” he said. “We’re now not going to be just looking at the mailing addresses. We’re going to be looking at where they’re at.”
Some Brazoria County zip codes are shared by multiple communities, with parts of Richwood having the same zip code as either Clute of Lake Jackson.
Richwood officials were told of the change as soon as it was determined Friday.
“There was a case that was disclosed to the city several days after it was discovered,” Richwood Finance Director Lindsay Koskiniemi said. “I know that we are doing the best we can stay on top it, and we will be sharing the most up-to-date information as soon as we receive it.”
“We just want to see people stay healthy and do their part to flatten that curve,” Koskiniemi said.
Richwood City Manager Eric Foerster urges residents to combat the virus by limiting exposure with other people and washing hands regularly.
Angleton ISD receives $10k for meal programs
A $10,000 grant from NoKidsHungry will allow Angleton ISD to continue feeding area children while campuses are closed because of the pandemic.
With an increase in demand for fresh, hot meals, Child Nutrition Director Amy Anderson and her staff were appreciative for the organization’s support.
“We have gone from serving 800 meals last week to serving 4,600 meals,” Anderson said. “We have purchased 30 additional ice chests for our pickup locations and the bus stops. We are also paying our staff that are delivering these meals. Our main goal always is to take care of our staff and students”
Public Relations Coordinator Brittany Blanchard called the grant a “big help” for the district.
The district previously received a $2,500 grant from Dow Chemical that went toward safety equipment, such as sanitizers and gloves, she said. Angleton ISD also has applied for grants from Texas-New Mexico Power.
Curbside meal pickup is available weekdays at Angleton Junior High and Central Elementary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Five bus routes offer drop-off service at 50 daily stops.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.