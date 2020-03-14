Willowfest canceled
The inaugural Willowfest music festival, scheduled to take place today at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, has been canceled in light of the county’s concerns about coronavirus. Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta pulled the venue permit Friday morning, according to Willowfest organizer Glen Autrey, who is “not happy at all” with the decision.
“It is what it is,” Autrey said. “Can’t do nothing about it.”
Autrey plans to hold Willowfest at another venue at a later date and is shooting for the end of May, he said.
Autrey will “personally refund 100 percent” of the ticket price to any ticket holder who wants a refund, he said. For those who would like to hold on to their tickets, they will be honored when Willowfest does go on, he said.
Accused LJ park robbers have trials delayed
Two suspects of an armed robbery at MacLean Park have had their scheduled trials pushed back, county records show.
Destiny Bulger, 20, of Brazoria, and Chad Orr, 18, of Angleton, are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Bulger’s trial is scheduled for May 26 while Orr’s shows in online records it is to begin March 23, but jury trials will not be taking place that week because of coronavirus concerns.
Bulger and Orr were among five people accused of the Aug. 14, 2018, armed robbery at MacLean Park on Aug. 14, 2018, though only 19-year-old Ricky Lea of Angleton has been convicted. A jury acquitted Bracshod McCoy, 19, of Lake Jackson in November, and Ray Hudson, 25, of Clute had his charges dismissed.
If convicted, Bulger and Orr each face up to 99 years in prison for each charge.
Keep Richwood Beautiful proceeding with garden
The Richwood Community Garden is moving forward as planned under the guidance of Keep Richwood Beautiful, and community cleanup events are not canceled.
Plant beds will be added and maintained in the coming weeks. Once the plant beds are added, Community Garden members will be invited to help grow and benefit from the garden.
As of Friday, Keep Richwood Beautiful’s next cleanup remains scheduled for March 28.
“Not that I’ve been advised, no cleanup has been canceled as of yet,” Cirt Secretary Kirsten Garcia said.
“We’ll provide onion bags, trash and recycling bags, as well as gloves (while supplies last),” Keep Richwood Beautiful stated on Facebook.
