FREEPORT — Port Freeport recently signed a second lease agreement with Vulcan Construction Materials, a producer of construction aggregates that will also expand its distribution on the port’s Parcel 14 industrial park, according to a news release by the organization.
Commissioners initially signed a lease with the company in 2002 and are looking forward to its expansion within the port, a news releases states.
“We are excited about this opportunity to work with a current customer to expand their presence at the Port and bring new business and jobs to the Port’s rail-served Parcel 14 Multimodal Industrial Park,” Commission Chairman Shane Pirtle said.
Vulcan is an importer of limestone from the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico to Port Freeport, according to the news release.
“A large amount of this base material was used in the development of many of the petrochemical expansion projects and for road construction projects in recent years,” Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick said in a news release. “Port Freeport has also purchased a significant amount of material for its own expansion projects.”
The company will utilize rail service at Parcel 14 to bring more material from its quarry in Hondo to Port Freeport, the news release states.
“The material arriving at the new distribution facility will be a larger grade and gives Vulcan the ability to offer a more diverse product offering to the area competitively,” McCormick said.
Vulcan Construction Materials is one of the largest producers of construction aggregates, including crushed stone, sand and gravel, the news release states.
Leaders at the port expressed excitement at the continued partnership with the construction company and its future business.
“Having rail access into Parcel 14 gave us the opportunity to work with a long-term partner to expand their operations and meet regional product demand. This is a win for the Port, our tenant and the region,” Port Freeport CEO Phyllis Saathoff said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.